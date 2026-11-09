Thomas Massie files articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Updated November 9, 2026 at 3:28 PM CST

Rep. Thomas Massie has reintroduced articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, setting up a vote in the House of Representatives in the next two days.

The Kentucky Republican's resolution accuses Hegseth of high crimes and misdemeanors and lists eight specific charges against him.

The allegations include:

3 charges for illegally waging war against Iran in violation of the War Powers Resolution

1 charge for ignoring laws designed to minimize civilian casualties

1 charge for overseeing "extrajudicial killings" in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean with strikes on alleged drug boats

1 charge for suppressing free speech, brought in connection to the effort to punish Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., for a video telling service members they can refuse illegal orders

1 charge for the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro without congressional authorization

1 charge for illegally waging war against Yemen in violation of the War Powers Resolution

Finn Gomez / Getty Images Pete Hegseth greets British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting at the Pentagon on Oct. 15, 2026. Hegseth says any effort to impeachment him will fail.

Hegseth defended his record at the Pentagon in a video released last Thursday, dismissing Massie's effort as "sham articles of impeachment."

"Didn't work against President Trump and it won't work with me," Hegseth said.

Massie has long been a staunch critic of Hegseth. During the GOP primary, Hegseth campaigned on behalf of Ed Gallrein, who went on to defeat Massie.

In response to Hegseth calling him a "disgruntled defeated congressman," Massie told reporters on Monday: "Well, he's right about one thing — I'm a defeated congressman. I'm not disgruntled."

He added: "I'm being polite here. What is an impeachment? An impeachment is just firing someone, really. You don't go to prison, you don't go to jail, you don't pay a fine. When the Democrats get in charge, they are going to be very vicious."

Massie said the effort also underscores the need to litigate whether Congress has real war powers or not. The war powers resolution has largely been ignored by presidents of both parties.

"What's at heart here is the balance of power between the executive branch and Congress," he said.

Massie first sought to bring the impeachment resolution to the floor before the midterm elections, prompting Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to call an early recess to avoid the vote. That caused the resolution to expire, which is why Massie reintroduced the resolution Monday.

Presumptive next House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., has already signaled support for an impeachment push against Hegseth.

Even Republican members who oppose impeaching Hegseth have said the Trump administration could do a better job making the case to Congress and the public about what the plan is for the Iran war going forward.

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio., indicated to NPR that impeachment would be hypocritical given that administrations going back to the Korean War have largely ignored Congress' war powers efforts.

"I think trying to scapegoat Pete Hegseth is just the status quo politics in Washington," he said. "I think it would be a mistake to impeach."

Davidson said lawmakers who want changes are better off trying to leverage the power of the purse to withhold money from the conflict.

There could be sufficient votes to impeach Hegseth in the House, with the support of all Democrats, Massie, and a handful of Republicans. However, it is unlikely to clear the higher Senate threshold for convicting and removing Hegseth from office — which requires two-thirds of the Senate.

NPR's Eric McDaniel contributed to this report.

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