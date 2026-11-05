These are the races in the House and Senate that haven't been called yet

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Democrats are poised to have a strong majority in the upcoming Congress. The final numbers are still being determined and several races are still outstanding.

A few in California are being contested by two candidates in the same party. So it's clear which party will hold the seat, even if it's not clear who will win. Others are too close to call or there aren't enough ballots counted to know which candidate will prevail. In many places in the country, it takes a while to count votes. That's normal and expected.

Here's where things stand in the races that are waiting to be called in the House by The Associated Press:

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In the Senate, there are two races outstanding, Alaska and Mississippi. Because Alaska uses ranked choice voting and no candidate in the four-person race has achieved a 50% majority in the count, it may proceed to another round of counting later this month. Mississippi uses a more traditional electoral system but a large number of provisional ballots — called affidavit ballots in the state — are taking time to count. Less than 2,000 votes separate the top two candidates in that race.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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