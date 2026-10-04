Trump names national intelligence chief Jay Clayton as new AI czar

Director of national intelligence Jay Clayton is the new White House AI czar, President Trump said on Sunday.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Clayton will lead the White House's new "Super Intelligence Force," a group that will "ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence."

Trump prefers the term "super intelligence" to "artificial intelligence." He said his "Super Intelligence Force" will "coordinate the Federal Government's engagement with Consumers, Public Interest Groups, Religious Organizations, Critical Infrastructure Providers, and Super Intelligence Companies."

Before being confirmed earlier this year to lead national intelligence, Clayton was United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Trump's announcement follows various statements of alarm from tech leaders over risks in the rapid development of AI, including that it could go rogue. Trump has largely brushed aside the warnings and attempted to reframe concerns around AI.

On Tuesday, Trump met with AI executives at the White House, and said afterwards that leaders of several artificial intelligence companies had signed a voluntary accord that will include internal and external reviews of their work.

Meanwhile, the White House also launched a revamped government website this week, America.gov , which says it is sourced via artificial intelligence from "official government sources."

In his social media post, Trump also named other members of his "Super Intelligence Force". He said it will include: Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor, and Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Emil Michael.

It is unclear what Clayton's appointment as AI czar means for the AI industry, as current artificial intelligence regulation by the U.S. government is limited. Congress has not passed federal law broadly regulating the use or development of AI. Some states, including California, have enacted measures about AI, including requiring entities to be transparent when it is used .

During an interview with CNBC last month, Clayton called super intelligence a "national security issue." He also pushed back against calls for a "pause" in developing the technology, pointing out that other countries around the world are continuing to develop AI. "I don't think any American should think that that's a good strategy," he said.

In December 2024, president-elect Trump announced he would appoint David Sacks, a Silicon Valley investor, as an AI and crypto czar , with a brief to advise the administration on policies surrounding AI.

Earlier this year, Sacks stepped down from his role and became co-chair of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. He has backed AI leaders Sam Altman and Dario Amodei's warnings about the technology, and the idea of a "slow down" in AI development. Last month, Sacks wrote on social media that the tech leaders should "stop pretending you need anyone else's permission" to make such moves.

Copyright 2026 NPR