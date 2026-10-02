Discursive Verses: when pulling rank goes wrong

In any given week, hip-hop can feel like a pass-or-fail Rorschach test. The whole oppressive, resistant, exploitative, absurdist history of America can be distilled from the most random collision of events. Or album rollouts. Or podcast wars. When the multiple choice options range from regrettable firsts to the absolute worst, I feel fresh out of answers. Last week, in particular, made me wanna holler as hustlers and heroes alike found new and inventive ways to, essentially, pull rank. On each other and the culture. At this point, it's hard to tell which outcome would hurt hip-hop worse.

In a historic twist, Pap and Remy have both dropped diss records on each other in recent weeks. After nearly 20 years of marriage, they've gone from relationship goals to hardcore foes. But the drama has inspired Pap to level up. The dart aimed at his ex, "Jezebel," might be the most commercially viable song of his career. It hit No. 16 on YouTube's Trending Videos chart. Remy rebutted with the EP Alimony last week. The title feels like an intentional play on Marvin's classic Here My Dear — the proceeds of which he was notoriously ordered to pay toward his ex-wife's spousal support.

Both have charged each other with having affairs during their marriage, but of all the daggers thrown, the one that lit a fire to Remy's pen is the claim that her ex wrote her raps. On the song "Why I Get Married," a send-off as egregious as the Tyler Perry franchise she references, Remy's AutoTune croon sounds high-key disrespectful as she raps, "Riding my wave, you never had motion / Mama told me there's more fish in the ocean."

Verbal abuse like this is usually a tool of the patriarchy. But Remy Ma is in the position to pull rank. Especially with the rep she'd earned as the greasiest lyricist and bigger bankable draw of the two. Either Remy and Papoose are really hurt or really smart — or really, both — to monetize their messy divorce like this. I'm not sure if they've reached a new pinnacle in rap worth celebrating or crying over.

But their war of words is no worse than the ensuing battle between a legendary act and an artist on the rise. Allhiphop.com broke the news that Highschoolers LLC., on behalf of OutKast, is suing longtime indie rapper Ovrkast. The allegation is that Silas Wilson, who performs under Ovrkast., failed to fulfill an agreement to change the spelling of his name to the supposedly less-confusing "Overkxst" by a certain date. The suit also cites a Rolling Stone interview in which Ovrkast seemingly admitted that sometimes people "read Ovrkast [as] Outkast." For his part, Wilson claims he never agreed to change his rap name and claims its spelling was never intended to capitalize off OutKast.

The whole thing is about as ironic as the time Big Boi and Andre got sued by civil rights icon Rosa Parks for naming a song after her. More than a little tone-deaf, it felt like she was disowning her heritage. She'd refused to move from her seat on that Birmingham bus so they could, one day, be free enough to hump and slump. Their joy was supposed to be Rosa's too to revel in.

We are a culture born collectively of the have-nots. Individual ownership should be against our religion. But we are also the grandbabies of the 20th century's wholesale theft and pillaging of Black music. We deserve to eat. In a nation where property rights are assigned more value than actual personhood, it makes twisted but understandable sense that legal entities go to such extremes to protect their image and likeness. Maybe OutKast is like Marlo in that final season of The Wire. The group's name is its name, and even when it's no longer active it still needs to make sure that name carries weight in these streets.

Another space where the value of Black music has been undermined of late is the Billboard charts. When country artist Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" — the hit that came out of nowhere a week ago — broke the record for longest-running Number One on the Billboard Hot 100, it revived another question about chart accuracy: Why has hip-hop seemingly gone missing from the Hot 100? The best breakdown came from Brian Zisook, a co-founder of the artist-first music streamer Audiomack, who threaded a response that pointed out Billboard no longer counts YouTube views toward song consumption.

Wild, but true. At the top of 2026, YouTube stopped sharing its streaming data with Billboard. The reason? Billboard retooled its wonky chart methodology in an attempt to narrow the gap that favors streams from paid subscribers over streams from ad-supported users. By shrinking the ratio between both tiers from 1-to-3 to 1-to-2.5, Billboard intended to address the disparity. But the half-measure wasn't enough to satisfy YouTube CEO Lyor Cohen. Instead, the number one streaming platform in the U.S. and the world took its ball back and bailed.

At this point, it's hard to tell which of these two industry behemoths is successfully pulling rank on the other. But only one genre is bearing the brunt of the pain. "Perhaps rap isn't any less popular than it's been in the past, and it is in fact our units of measurement that are off," as Rolling Stone's Jeff Ihaza pointed out last December. "Without data from arguably the biggest player in the world of streaming, Billboard's charts run the risk of excluding the listening habits of young people, further skewing the charts away from hip-hop."

Rap has a long history of being punished for its innovation. After years of promoting major-label signees in the streets, mixtapes were deemed illegal by the RIAA. Rap's physical sales were among the hardest hit by illegal downloads. Hip-hop fans have always been early digital adopters. Now that the genre commands visual attention and drives meme culture across platforms, the metrics are being sacrificed. Unless there's a transaction to be accounted for, our music doesn't seem to count. I don't believe it's an actual conspiracy. But in an industry with a history of segregating the charts — from "race records" to that sticky "urban" euphemism — failing to count all the votes for the biggest, Blackest genre in pop reveals a deep and abiding complicity.

The streets used to have a code. The suits? Not so much. Hip-hop made a come-up for years playing straight down the middle. But it's time to choose a side. Remy and Pap get an easy pass. Their worst offense is falling short of some respectability code. OutKast, on the other hand, is too legendary not to settle out of court and charge this one to the game. We're so busy infighting — dissing and litigating — that we can't see the real fight at our front door. Don't be distracted. One of these things is not like the other. Disenfranchisement doesn't just happen. And rap doesn't fall off the charts, after spending eight years in power, without heavy institutional levers being pulled.

Maybe it's time we take our power back and pull some rank, too.

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