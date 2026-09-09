COMIC: If we fight, is our love doomed? And other honest questions about conflict

Should we argue with the people we love? For Priya Parker, author of a book published in September, The Art of Fighting: The Transformative Power of Conflict, the answer is yes.

While many people dread conflict, it's not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, it's necessary if we want to be in close, authentic relationships, says Parker. So when you have a moment of misalignment with someone, try thinking of it as a signal. There's something here to talk about.

"We assume if the heat is rising, this must be bad. But the reframe is that there's something relevant here. I should pay attention," she says.

Parker, who has been a conflict resolution facilitator for 20 years, shares advice about common questions you may have about getting into fights — whether that's with a partner, a family member or a friend.

/ Navied Mahdavian for NPR / Navied Mahdavian for NPR

/ Navied Mahdavian for NPR / Navied Mahdavian for NPR

/ Navied Mahdavian for NPR / Navied Mahdavian for NPR

/ Navied Mahdavian for NPR / Navied Mahdavian for NPR

/ Navied Mahdavian for NPR / Navied Mahdavian for NPR

/ Navied Mahdavian for NPR / Navied Mahdavian for NPR

/ Navied Mahdavian for NPR / Navied Mahdavian for NPR

/ Navied Mahdavian for NPR / Navied Mahdavian for NPR

/ Navied Mahdavian for NPR / Navied Mahdavian for NPR

Navied Mahdavian is a New Yorker cartoonist and the author of the graphic memoir This Country: Searching for Home in (Very) Rural America .

More comics from Life Kit

Still cringing about that awkward moment? Here's what to do about it. Experts demystify the science of awkwardness — and explain how to reduce the emotional intensity of mortifying flashbacks (like that one time you called your teacher "Mommy").

To raise a confident little talker, learn to speak 'parentese'. So you've got a baby in your life. How do you talk to them, exactly? In this comic, experts explain why conversing with your baby is important — and share ways to help them develop their language skills.

Don't panic! 6 strategies to keep you calm in a crisis. House fires, mass shootings, emergency medical procedures and mental health crises. Emergencies can happen at any time — and knowing how to overcome feelings of panic, stress and indecision can be a matter of life or death.

This digital story was edited by Malaka Gharib. The visual editor is CJ Riculan. We'd love to hear from you. Email us at LifeKit@npr.org. Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and sign up for our newsletter.

Copyright 2026 NPR