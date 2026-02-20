Corpus Christi receives lower price tag for Inner Harbor Desalination Plant

Corpus Christi’s controversial Inner Harbor Desalination Plant has a new, lower price tag of $978.7 million.

Corpus Christi Desal Partners (CCDP) submitted their design and construction bid, the City of Corpus Christi announced. CCDP is a group of local, national, and international companies, including Acciona, MasTec, Reytec, and Ardurra.

The provided bid shows a 25.5 percent reduction in cost, compared to previous vendor Kiewit’s $1.3 billion price tag.

CCDP is expected to present the Inner Harbor proposal to City Council on Tuesday.



Last September, Corpus Christi City Council voted to not move forward with the original project, citing price and uncertainty around long-term financial impact.



In November 2025, the City was authorized to provide CCDP with existing design documents developed by Kiewit during the original procurement.



The new cost, from a new vendor, is expected to save ratepayers over $300 million.



During the February 17 city council meeting, members approved about $408 million in water projects, including a $175 million reverse osmosis plant at the city’s O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant, along with groundwater rights and additional costs for the Evangeline Aquifer project in San Patricio County.