Water continues to lead Corpus Christi City Council discussions

Water continues to be a major topic during Corpus Christi City Council meetings. On Tuesday, council members and the community heard updates from the City and Corpus Christi Water (CCW) about several projects in the works:

CCW / City of Corpus Christi YouTube Channel

Evangeline Groundwater Project

Most of the conversation focused on the Evangeline Groundwater Project. Evangeline Laguna LP and CCW continue to prepare permit applications for the San Patricio Groundwater Control District.

CCW Interim COO Nick Winkelmann discussed upcoming actions for the Evangeline Groundwater Project including weekly meetings with Evangeline Laguna LP and Pape Dawson, and a professional services contract amendment for Pape Dawson. Wellfield monitoring and final designs are expected to be completed by Thursday.

“That contract amendment will be for the full and complete design of the Evangeline wellfield,” Winkelmann said. “The pre-construction services are critical so that we get input from contractors so that we can move forward in the most efficient manner as possible.”

Pre-construction services are crucial for a November 2026 delivery, as the city works to avoid a water curtailment by then.

“We’re working to set up a pre application meeting with the San Patricio Groundwater District,” Winkelmann said. “We've got to stay in contact with that district.”

Interlocal agreements with Sinton and Saint Paul Water Supply Corporation are ongoing. The City water department will also have stakeholder meetings with landowners in the future.

City Manager Peter Zanoni explained that the Welder families sold the water rights to Evangeline Laguna LP.

“It's taken the Evangeline group some time to resell these this water in this case with a buyer,” Zanoni said during Tuesday’s meeting. “The landowner got money on the get go for the water rights selling. They profited, and then they'll get money as well from us when we go on to their property, the surface use payments that are made to the family.”

CCW / City of Corpus Christi YouTube Channel

Nueces Groundwater Project

The Nueces groundwater program's Eastern wellfield is complete, with a $16.6 million expenditure. The Western wellfield is on track for May 2026, with a $13.2 million expenditure. A $30 million grant funded by the state of Texas was highlighted during the presentation.

CCW / City of Corpus Christi YouTube channel

Inner Harbor Seawater Desalination

On Monday, the City Manager and staff met with the Executive Administrator of the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) to discuss the city’s request to defer the next tranche of SWIFT funding. TWDB will consider the funding deferment request at its Dec. 16 meeting.

City staff is working to establish the organization and operating format of the Far Field Monitoring Advisory Committee.

Corpus Christi Desal Partners, which signed a memorandum of understanding last week, will continue review of the work already completed, process improvement considerations and pretreatment. Cost certain options are expected to be reviewed at the Feb. 17 Council meeting.

“There’s a lot of work that's being done with Corpus Christi Desal Partners,” Winkelmann said. “That includes Acciona and MasTec. Then we've got Ardurra, the local engineering firm, on board as well. Together, that team is reviewing the existing work product that has been developed. All of that work product has been furnished to them for review as part of the memorandum of understanding. Together, we're looking at process improvement considerations.”

Winkelmann said that Acciona has already provided input on pre-treatment options, largely in part from their knowledge and experience of operating seawater desalination plants worldwide.

CCW / City of Corpus Christi YouTube channel

Reclaimed Water Infrastructure

CCW has been in discussions with multiple entities regarding use of effluent water from wastewater treatment plants, with agreements scheduled to be presented at City Council meetings next month, Ardurra is preparing a proposal for effluent conveyance from the Oso Wastewater Treatment Plant, and pipeline alignment is in design.