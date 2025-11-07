Corpus Christi Mayor: Inner Harbor seawater desalination plant back on table

A new proposal for the Inner Harbor seawater desalination project is expected to be considered by the Corpus Christi City Council. When the project was suspended in September its cost estimate was $1.2 billion.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo made the announcement yesterday during the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the City address.

"As mayor of The City of Corpus Christi, I will soon bring back the Inner Harbor desalination project for the city council for consideration," she said. "I am asking that each of you, and everyone here to stand with me, alongside our state delegation, the governor of Texas and the people of Corpus Christi as we work together to secure a reliable water source for our future. This is my call to action."

Project progress came to a halt in September, when City Council rejected paying for the plant's full design in a 6-3 vote.

The city has continued its search for additional water supply projects as a Level 1 Water Emergency looms next year.

As of Friday, Lake Corpus Christi is at 12.5 percent capacity; Choke Canyon Reservoir is at 10.5 percent capacity.