All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TODAY IS #GIVINGTUESDAY! SUPPORT YOUR COMMUNITY-OWNED STATION & HAVE YOUR DONATION MATCHED!!

What song hit you hard in 2025?

By Robin Hilton
Published December 2, 2025 at 3:20 PM EST
Miya Folick
Catherine LoMedico
Miya Folick

Record a voice memo on your phone telling us about a song released in 2025 that hit you particularly hard. Maybe it's one you listened to on repeat, made you cry, or just spoke to you and connected with you unlike any other song this year.

Email the audio file to us at allsongs@npr.org and we may use it on an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered.

Be sure to include:

  • Your first name
  • Where you're located (city name)
  • The name of the song and artist
  • Why or how it hit you so hard this year

If you prefer, you can also tell us about it in an email (send to allsongs@npr.org) or by filling out the form below.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a host and senior producer for the All Songs Considered podcast and Tiny Desk, a series he helped create -- and named -- in 2008. He’s since produced performances at the Desk by Harry Styles, Chance The Rapper, Alana Springsteen, Steve Martin, and more.