NBA Legend Moses Malone, The 'Chairman Of The Boards,' Dies At 60

NBA legend Moses Malone, a three-time NBA Most Valuable Player and voted one of the NBA's greatest 50 players of all time has died. He was 60 years old.

The 6-foot-10 Malone earned the moniker "Chairman of the Boards" for his rebounding prowess. He was a 13-time all-star who was part of the Philadelphia 76ers that defeated the Los Angeles Lakers for the 1983 NBA championship.

The news of Malone's passing was first reported by ESPN and later confirmed in a statement by the Philadelphia 76ers, but the organization did not immediately provide a cause of death.

According to the CBS Sports, those iconic words referred to a prognosis Malone made in of how many consecutive games his 76ers would win during the 1983 playoffs.

Malone was the first player to be drafted to the pros straight from high school. He was drafted by the ABA's Utah Stars when he was 19 years old. He also is the NBA's all-time leader in offense rebounds with 6,731, according to NBA.com's Steve Aschburner. This puts Malone more than 2,000 offensive rebounds ahead of Celtics great Robert Parish who is second on that list.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Malone "among the most dominant centers to ever play the game."

Malone's death comes on the heels of the passing of another NBA great, Darryl Dawkins, known as "Chocolate Thunder" who passed away last month at 58 years old.

Malone was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001. He played for the NBA's Houston Rockets twice, the Washington Bullets, Atlanta Hawks. He finished his two decade long career with the San Antonio Spurs in the 1994-95 season.

