A fire at a North Texas airport billowed smoke into the air and prompted a shelter-in-place order Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the city.

Fire crews in Weatherford responded to a fire at Weatherford Aerospace around 8 a.m. to find a storage shed with two chemical storage tanks and three residual water tanks, according to the release.

The city said one chemical tank contained hydrochloric acid and the other nitric acid. Each chemical, when aflame, releases toxic chemicals and can lead to explosions or rapidly accelerating fire.

Both were exposed to the fire.

Weatherford activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate response and by 8:22 a.m., the city had ordered anyone within a one-mile radius of the fire to shelter in place as firefighters combatted the flames.

“This fire involves hazardous chemicals that pose a potential threat to public health,” the city posted on Facebook. “Anyone within a one-mile radius of the fire must immediately shelter in place.”

Weatherford fire crews battling the blaze were joined by Weatherford police, electric utilities and water utilities services, along with Park County ESD Nos. 1 and 8, Parker County Sheriff’s Office and the Parker County Hospital District. Texas Gas Service was also on scene.

Emergency personnel managed to contain the fire and stop it from compromising the chemical tanks, according to the city’s news release. At 9:05 a.m., the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

Images from the scene showed the fire extinguished and large storage shed left charred and mostly collapsed, an L-shaped corner of roof the only thing still standing. While flames have been quelled, city officials are asking folks to avoid the area and give emergency crews and investigators room to safely do their jobs.

The Weatherford fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire with assistance from the Tarrant County Arson Taskforce, according to the city.

James Hartley is the Tarrant County producer and breaking news reporter for KERA News. Got a tip? Email James Hartley at jhartley@kera.org. You can follow James on X @ByJamesHartley.

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