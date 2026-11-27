In October, a Facebook account under the name "Ralph Moyer" began tagging the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office in increasingly bizarre AI-generated videos.

One appeared to show Sheriff Sam Houston drinking a woman's bathwater. Another depicts the sheriff doing a line of cocaine. Still others appear to show Houston making racist remarks and coming out as gay.

Some community members even began to question whether the videos had been approved by the sheriff's office, said Lieutenant Wayne Schultz, a spokesperson for the agency, which serves a rural county of about 27,000 people north of Houston. The agency frequently posts AI-generated graphics to its Facebook account, including posters with mugshots of people who have been arrested.

After the AI-generated videos of the sheriff began to cause confusion, the agency tried to get the account to stop posting, Schultz said.

"We tried to get Facebook to take them down, and that would have been the end of it," Schultz said. "But it didn’t happen, and we started getting more and more complaints in reference to them."

Now, the sheriff's office has arrested the man who they say is behind the social media posts, as first reported byABC13 News. Dakota Davis is facing four counts of harassment and a charge of online impersonation.

The case could set a precedent in Texas for how the law balances AI regulations with free speech rights.

"Whether it gets done at the local level, the appellate level or the Supreme level, whatever it needs to take, as long as we’ve got a clear line drawn in the sand of what this actually involves in the future, that’s what we’re looking for," Schultz said.

Davis said he created the videos out of frustration, after the sheriff's office posted his mugshot to Facebook for a drug arrest. The post said deputies were responding to reports of a "possible theft," though Davis and his co-defendants were not charged with burglary or other theft-related offenses.

Davis, who runs a construction business, said he lost customers after the Facebook post. His stepdad, who is a mechanic, also suffered losses in his business.

"Some of my customers dropped me because they thought I was a thief," Davis said.

Davis said he intends to fight the criminal charges he's facing for the AI-generated videos and argues he used similar-sounding words to satirize the sheriff; for example, using the name "Same Houston" instead of "Sam Houston" in some of his posts.

"Everything is a play on words, so I covered my bases there," he said.

Media experts toldHouston Public Mediathey don't expect Davis to be convicted.

"I mean, questions of taste aside, I don't think that this is really going to go anywhere because it seems to me like something that's going to be protected under the First Amendment," Rice University Media Studies professor Liam Mayes said.

Penn State First Amendment Studies professor Amy Kristin Sanders called the arrest "a classic case of a politician getting his feelings hurt."

"Criminal charges require guilty intent," she said. "And so the standard here of proving that Mr. Davis intended to harass the sheriff is going to be quite high."

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