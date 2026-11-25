Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Multiple lawmakers have filed bills aimed at offering universal pre-K to four-year-olds ahead of the 90th legislative session, a move that comes shortly after Democrats won control of the Texas House.

Under current state law, students must meet certain eligibility criteria to receive free pre-K, such as having a military parent, experiencing homelessness or living in foster care, being the child of a teacher or having limited English proficiency. However, the state's base attendance formula only funds full-day pre-K for these students at a half-day rate.

Sen. Judith Zaffirini and Rep. John Bucy both filed bills — Senate Bill 37 and House Bill 360 — that would provide all four-year-olds with free, full-day pre-K starting in the 2027-2028 school year.

Efforts to pass universal pre-K in previous legislative sessions have failed, but Bucy said he is feeling optimistic.

"I think with the election results and our governor-elect making her campaign about really supporting public education and helping our students succeed, it seems like a really strong time and environment for us to try to pass legislation like this," Bucy said.

Amid growing budget constraints and previous unfunded mandates, many school districts worry about accommodating future pre-K expansions without adequate funding.

Bucy said he thinks the state should invest in making pre-K available to every family, regardless of income or background.

Sen. José Menéndez has also filed a bill, SB 98, which includes universal pre-K for four-year-olds. The bill also proposes raising the districts' basic allotment and basing funding on their average enrollment instead of on average daily attendance.

Another of Menéndez's pro-universal pre-K for four-year-olds bills, SB 261, focuses on funding full-day pre-K at the average daily attendance rate, as opposed to the current half-day rate. The bill also proposes districts offer free pre-K to any child of at least three years old.

While SB 37 and HB 360 do not address school finance, Bucy has filed two bills aimed at repealing the voucher program and funding schools based on average enrollment. These are HB 164 and HB 376, respectively.

"I think it's essential that we invest in our students from the state and not put this as a mandate onto the local districts," Bucy said. "And that's why I think if you look at all this legislation collectively, we're trying to make sure that the state is starting to pay their fair share of public education, and that means, ultimately, also increasing funding for the basic allotment and getting the Texas share back above 50% of the shared cost to educate each of our public school students."

Some working families struggle to fit high pre-K costs into their budgets, and if HB 360 passes, Bucy said success would look like helping make pre-K more accessible for those families, giving more children an early start and supporting stronger reading outcomes by third grade.

But in talks about universal pre-K, some childcare providers have expressed concerns about their business losing older preschoolers.

Bucy said he understands this concern but emphasized that the free pre-K would be an option for families, not a mandate. Families could choose to keep their children enrolled through the private childcare industry.

"In rapidly changing times, the best thing we can do to help the future of Texas is to make sure our kids get a great start to a public education," Bucy said. "And that's what we're trying to do here, is help give pre-K students free public education if that's what their families think is the right fit for them."

The 90th legislative session will convene on Jan. 12, 2027, and the deadline for legislators to file bills is March 12.

Copyright 2026 Texas Public Radio