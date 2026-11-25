There is no shortage of holiday recipes out in the world already, but picking something new to try can sometimes be a hard decision. If you’re looking for something new to add to your holiday spread, NTX Now’s live producer and unofficial chef Julia Sewing has a few tried and true recipes to share.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity. To hear the full conversation, click the play button above.

Sausage Stuffing Balls

Ingredients:

1 (6 oz) box of stuffing, preferably herbed

1lb mild pork sausage

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese, preferably freshly shredded

1/4 cup chopped dried cranberries

2 eggs

1/4 cup chicken stock

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. prepare your boxed stuffing according to the box instructions. Combine uncooked sausage, prepared stuffing mix, shredded cheddar cheese, dried cranberries, eggs, chicken broth, salt and pepper. Mix by hand until well combined. Using a small cookie scoop or spoon, form the mixture into 1.5-inch balls. Bake for about 20-25 minutes. Every oven is different, but you’ll know they’re ready when they’re browned and starting to get crispy. Once they are done, let cool completely before storing. You can dip in gravy, cranberry sauce, or just eat them plain.

From left to right, sausage stuffing balls, corn casserole and mixed charcuterie. (Photo credit: Julia Sewing)

Pecan Cracker Pie

Ingredients:

20 Ritz crackers, crushed 1 cup finely chopped pecans 1/2 cup of sugar 3 egg whites 1/2 cup sugar 1 tsp. vanilla

Instructions:

Crush the Ritz crackers. *Recommended to use a food processor for this Add chopped pecans and 1/2 cup of sugar to a small bowl with the Ritz crackers, and mix. Beat the egg whites and 1/2 cup of sugar and vanilla. Do not beat into a full meringue. Soft, wet peaks is the maximum you want this mixture to be mixed. Fold dry ingredients into the egg whites. Be careful to not over mix and knock the air out of the egg whites. Place in a 9 inch pie pan Bake at 300 degrees for about 35-40 minutes. *You’ll know the pie is finished when the top forms a solid crust with the edges. Be careful to not overbake. Top with whipped cream. *Sewing recommends a homemade cinnamon maple whipped cream. This pie is best served after it has been chilled, and then removed from the fridge 1-2 hours before serving.

This recipe was originally from a community cookbook, filled with recipe’s from many generations. (Photo credit: Julia Sewing)

Charcuterie Boards

Charcuterie boards can feel like a daunting task to make and can be expensive, too. Sewing’s tip is to shop first at Aldi. She says Aldi has a great meat and cheese selection, and the store has stepped up its cracker and jam options, too. Trader Joe’s, Central Market and Whole Foods are also options to find everything you need for a well-rounded charcuterie board.

Ingredients:

The beauty of a charcuterie board is the variety. Don’t like olives? Don’t add them. Really love dried fruit? Load it up. This is a recommended ingredient list for a basic charcuterie board.

4-6 cheeses. Have a variety of hard, semi-soft and soft cheeses. A sharp cheddar and an aged gouda. A creamy Havarti and a nutty Muenster. A wheel of brie and a fruity goat cheese. All of these are great, accessible options at most major grocery stores 3 cured meats. Have about 3 oz of meat per person you’re serving. If you’re going to splurge on any element of the board, this is where Sewing recommends to do so. Prosciutto di parma, capicola any any type of salami is best from a local deli, like Jimmy’s Food Store in East Dallas. You can also use what you have; deli turkey or ham is also great. The key is to slice the meats really thin. Olives. If olives aren’t your thing, skip this step. However, you’d be surprised at the wide variety of olives there are out there. You could go briny, like Kalamata or Manzanilla, or more buttery, like Castelvetrano or Arbequina. Central Market or Whole Foods have great olive bars where you can pick from a variety of marinated olives. Put your olives in a small dish so they don’t get the rest of your board wet. Crackers. Pick a neutral cracker, a seeded cracker and an herby cracker. Anything else can be extra. Sewing’s hot take: crackers don’t always belong on the actual charcuterie board. They take up precious real estate. Let this be permission to take out one of your nice serving platters to put crackers on. Fruit. Use a variety of fresh and dried. Berries, apples and grapes are great fresh additions. Apricots and figs work best dried. Dips/Jam/Honey. The types of spreads you use is dependent on the rest of your board. A nice local honey and a fig or raspberry jam usually pair well on a board. If you’re looking to add dips, creamy options like a cranberry jalapeno or spinach artichoke are yummy options. Nuts. Pecans, walnuts and shelled pistachios are classic additions. Trader Joe’s makes great mixed nut options, too. Board decor. This is where you can get really creative. Sprigs of rosemary, edible flowers and small decorative bowls add color to your board.

Instructions:

Start by adding the cheeses. Add everything cut, so guests can easily add. Add the meat. Folding harder meats like salami in a ribbon or a rose adds a nice variety to your board. Start filling in the gaps with the small bowls of olives and/or jams. After that, the world is your oyster. Fill in the gaps with what you see fit and to your tastes. Get creative! The more color, the better. Enjoy. The unofficial rule of charcuterie is the person who made the board gets the first bite.

Charcuterie can be made any way you want, with whatever ingredients you like to add. (Photo credit: Julia Sewing)

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA’s NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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