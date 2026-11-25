For three nights in June, Texas Juvenile Justice Department's former executive director stayed at an ABBA-themed luxury boutique hotel in Stockholm, tucked inside the same building as a museum dedicated to the Swedish pop band.

Shandra Carter, who had led the agency since 2022, was resting between speaking events in Europe. She'd just been hosting a training about five hours away at a psychiatric hospital in the southern part of Sweden and was heading soon to Helsinki for a presentation on effective staffing and behavioral reinforcement systems.

The Backstage Hotel Stockholm averaged $900 a night, roughly three times the $293 nightly maximum that the U.S. State Department sets for federal employees traveling to that city. In total, Carter charged Texas taxpayers about $9,000 for the European travel, which spanned 12 days this summer, travel records show.

Carter, who was earning a salary of $237,802, abruptly resigned last month without explanation — about two months after the Tribune started asking questions about her travel. New records obtained by The Texas Tribune shed light for the first time on how her lavish travel contributed to her exit, during a time when the agency was grappling with chronic staffing shortages, due in part to "insufficient pay," and, not long after, a lockdown of youth facilities she imposed.

On Oct. 23, the day she stepped aside, Carter messaged a colleague to say that she had been asked to "resign or be terminated" and had to decide that day, records show. She did not say who issued that directive.

In a letter written on the same day for the agency's board chair and the governor's office, she wrote that she understood that “concerns regarding this travel may have contributed substantially to the decisions about my employment."

In her letter to Board Chair Manny Ramirez, she said an "accurate account of the circumstances" was necessary "particularly given the possibility of future public information requests, legislative inquiries, or media reporting concerning the trip."

The Tribune found that Carter’s state-paid travel, which included another international trip to Australia, totaled nearly $34,000 between late July 2025 and late September 2026.

The department manages the state’s five youth prisons, which house about 740 kids who have committed felony-level offenses and require rehabilitation. It also runs three reentry centers meant to help youth readjust to life after custody.

In an email to the Tribune, Carter defended the travel and said that the trips helped advance agency priorities, including the design of two new juvenile facilities, and that she was transparent with agency staff about the reasoning and expected costs.

"I understand why taxpayers, legislators, and members of the media would scrutinize agency expenditures, particularly during a period of significant staffing and operational challenges. That scrutiny is appropriate," she wrote. "However, the professional activities associated with this travel were intended to help address those very challenges."

Texas law does not cap lodging for state employees traveling abroad and allows reimbursement of actual costs, but it requires agencies to choose travel arrangements that are “the most cost-effective considering all relevant circumstances.”

Carter said in the letter to Ramirez that she had informed her adviser in the governor's office about the European travel. The governor's office did not respond to a request for comment about what officials knew about the travel and whether they played any role in Carter being asked to leave.

Ramirez also did not respond to a request for comment.

TJJD spokesperson McKenzie Garrett said the travel "produced meaningful professional relationships and knowledge-sharing opportunities that continue to benefit the agency."

The international trip collaborations have allowed the agency to work with "leading researchers and practitioners," share information about best practices, and explore the use of "virtual reality technology for staff training and therapeutic interventions," Garrett said. The International Association of Forensic Mental Health Services, the group that ran the Helsinki conference, also formed an international special interest group focused on juvenile justice rehabilitation, which Garrett said Texas has been asked to help lead.

Garrett added that the Interim Executive Director Sean Grove has ordered a review of travel policies and has asked the department's Office of Internal Audit to review executive staff travel.

"These reviews will strengthen oversight and improve processes regarding agency travel," she said.

Europe

Carter's first engagement in Europe was a training she provided for staff at a forensic psychiatric hospital in Växjö, Sweden. She flew into Copenhagen two days early "to acclimate to time difference and be better prepared," her itinerary reads. Those extra days at the 5-star hotel, which boasts "a slice of Bali with its iconic junglefish pool," cost about $1,200. She then took an early-morning train to Växjö the day of the training.

Five days after that training, she was scheduled to be in Helsinki, Finland to present at an international forensic mental health conference, records show.

She was there with Deputy Executive Director Evan Norton; his travel cost about $6,000, about a third less expensive than Carter's. There was also at least one more agency staffer there, but the Tribune requested only executive staff travel details, so it's unclear how many other staff may have also attended or how much their travel may have cost.

"The trip resulted in successful conference presentations, reciprocal training, professional knowledge exchange, and prospective research collaborations," Carter told the Tribune. "These activities were relevant to TJJD’s efforts to strengthen its treatment model, improve institutional safety, and enhance its capacity to serve youth with significant behavioral health needs."

Carter told the Tribune she brought a family member with her on the Europe trip but emphasized "all additional expenses associated with that person’s travel were paid personally by me." After Helsinki, the two went on to Paris for a personal vacation, which she said the state did not pay for, other than the flight back to Austin, which agency records described as cheaper than it would have been from Finland.

Carter said in messages that TJJD's deputy director of finance and operations Emily Anderson decided it was more cost effective for staff to stay in Europe in between speaking engagements.

Carter consulted ChatGPT to identify the best route to Helsinki, and the chatbot advised her it would be cheapest to take a train from Växjö to Stockholm then ferry to Helsinki, her messages show.

Upon booking, however, she apparently encountered more difficulty than expected because it was "peak season," messages show.

"I ended up with a more expensive room," she told a staffer in a Microsoft Teams message on May 14. "I told Emily [Anderson] I’ll cover whatever the difference is that is determined allowable. Girl, I am too old for sharing a bathroom with strangers! But yes, please make me audit proof!"

Records show Carter never reimbursed the state, but that she had consulted subordinate financial staff who gave approval.

"If this is the only lodging you can find that is not hostel style — it's not reasonable to make you pay for a portion of the expense," Anderson wrote in April. Carter said aside from hostels with shared bathrooms, she could find other hotel options located further away for about $500 to $600 a night.

"I still think your reservations are fine when factoring travel to and from, time and safety," Anderson replied.

Carter also told Anderson on Teams at the time that she looked at six hotels on Expedia that were sold out.

Texas state agencies vary in the way they handle foreign travel. The Texas Workforce Commission’s governing board, for example, must discuss and approve all foreign travel for the agency's executive director before departure, according to a February 2026 policy.

Shortly before she resigned, messages show Carter started to worry about the optics of her travel.

In another message one day before Carter resigned, she wrote, "Thinking about the [public information requests] for my travel and the current focus on the Stockholm hotel" and attached several screenshots of previous Teams conversations with Anderson.

Jana Jones, general counsel and chief ethics officer for the agency, told her she had nothing to be worried about.

"This is ridiculous," Jones wrote. "We have documentation of every decision…and those were reasonably made within the context of traveling internationally. No one (especially a female) wants to have to walk down the hall to use a common bathroom…particularly in a foreign country where she is even more vulnerable to be attacked or robbed!! That is an extremely reasonable (and safe) decision."

The Backstage Hotel offers eight lower-tier accommodations than the junior suite; it's unclear if those types of rooms were available during Carter's dates.

"I know that I was having a difficult time finding something," she told the Tribune. "I had no idea it was peak season until beforehand. I saw it was available and selected it while I could."

Carter traveled from Stockholm to Helsinki by way of an overnight ferry on the Tallink Silja Line. Carter chose the third-most expensive cabin, the "luxurious Commodore Balcony" with a double bed, sofa, TV, private bathroom and minibar and including breakfast at the on-site restaurant and exclusive entrance to a private bar and lounge.

Carter, in her response to the Tribune, said this was a personal upgrade at her own expense, and she only asked the state to reimburse her for just $421 of the roughly $1,300 cost, which was "consistent with the amount I identified in writing before the trip."

Carter also claimed the maximum daily meal allowance for every day of the trip, about $1,700, even on conference days when lunch was provided and while on a ferry that included breakfast.

Norton, who attended the same events, claimed only his actual meal costs, which totaled less than $800.

Comptroller's Office rules say the maximum should not be claimed unless actual costs meet or exceed it. Carter signed vouchers certifying the amounts were her actual expenses. She told the Tribune she did not recall how they were calculated and that a staff member prepared the paperwork with Anderson’s guidance.

Australia

Carter also traveled to Australia for six days in September for about $8,800. That visit, as well as a trip to South Dakota, were intended to inform the "planning and design of TJJD’s two new state juvenile justice facilities in Brazoria and Ellis counties, representing a combined capital investment of approximately $304 million," Carter said.

The agency broke ground on the new facilities last month, which are set to add about 200 beds by 2029, the department has said. The move was funded by the Legislature in 2023.

"Given the magnitude of this investment and the fact that Texas had not constructed a new state juvenile justice facility since 1999, it was important that our design decisions be informed by firsthand observations of completed facilities and their operational experiences," Carter said.

Carter told the board in August that Anderson estimated the executive team had spent "literally almost 3,000 hours trying to figure out the perfect design."

"We have traveled, we’ve gone to Oregon and South Dakota and Nebraska and Melbourne," Carter said during a presentation. "We’re looking at new builds to figure out what is the best option for new builds for the state of Texas within the budget that the legislature has given us."

The department has faced scrutiny over a decision to place all of its youth prisons under a multiday lockdown following an assault against a juvenile correctional officer in August. KERA and the Texas Newsroom reported that hundreds of children were stuck in their "closet-size cells," sometimes with just minutes of release each day, prompting an outcry by some advocates.

Carter arrived in Australia three days before the tour and worked from the hotel, records show.

The other travel for the 14-month period was mostly associated with conferences and facility visits, including national conferences in Denver, New Orleans, Boston and Pittsburgh; a facility tour in Omaha and a visit to South Dakota; and trips to TJJD’s secure facilities.

Among the housekeeping Carter did on her final day in office was update the staffer who handled her travel about her situation.

"Resign or be terminated. Have to decide today," she told her. "You can cancel all my travel."

Alex Nguyen contributed to this report.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.

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