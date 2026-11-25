The holidays are the perfect time to reconnect with the people we love, but they can also be a source of stress — from competing obligations to the personalities around the dinner table that don’t always mesh.

In the last decade, there’s also been the added layer of anxiety around political differences.

So how do we navigate those differences, establish healthy boundaries and keep a spirited conversation from escalating into a full-blown family feud?

Beth Reeder Johnson, a Dallas-based licensed clinical social worker and therapist, helps people develop healthier communication skills, resolve conflict and strengthen their relationships.

Here’s her advice for navigating potentially contentious conversations or relationships over the holidays.

1. Go in with a positive attitude

“Just focus on your own mindset, what do you want to accomplish?” Reeder Johnson said.

It’s easy to get swept up in the stress of making sure everything is perfect, but she says that can set us back.

“If you think, ‘what is the goal?’ It’s actually joy,” she said. “It’s to spend time, to have connection, to feel that aliveness in the moment with those other people.”

2. Set expectations early

Reeder Johnson gave a personal example of how she handles this within her own family.

“I have set expectations with my parents early that we didn’t choose for them to get divorced but we love them so very much and want to spend time with them both and don’t really want to have to pick,” she said.

This can be an especially helpful tip if you have family or loved ones with different political views.

“I wouldn’t say I’m posting rules for them, but I have asked them gently to not get in very heated divides,” she said. “But I asked them way before the holiday and separately.”

3. Get curious, not defensive

Reeder Johnson offered an example of how to respond to something you may not agree with.

“[Ask] ‘what makes you excited about that? I don’t know as much about that,'” she said. “If we get open and curious about different people’s beliefs, then it’s kind of nice. We think we know everything about our family, but we really don’t.”

4. Understand and communicate your boundaries

“Remember, boundaries are what I’m willing to do and what I am not willing to do,” Reeder Johnson said. “I can’t really tell anyone what to do, but I can suggest, like I did with my parents.”

But she says it’s important to be firm and stand by the boundaries you set.

“I think that creates more friction and more animosity in a family,” she said. “Let your yeses be yeses and your nos be nos.”

5. Stay present

Reeder Johnson says this also ties back to the perfectionism some folks can get caught up in.

“I’m really all about finding those moments of love, right?” she said. “Instagram is a fun killer, because everybody thinks, ‘if it doesn’t look this way, or the routine doesn’t go, or this schedule doesn’t go, then it’s not fun.'”

She says the holiday joy is much easier to tap into when you are focused on spending quality time with the people you love.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA’s NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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