Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Two Texas lawmakers from opposing parties have filed separate bills ahead of next year's legislative session to change the state bird, a title the northern mockingbird has held for just under 100 years.

Republican state Rep. Shelley Luther (R-Tom Bean) and Democratic state Rep. Eddie Morales Jr. (D-Eagle Pass) are each proposing the endangered golden-cheeked warbler become Texas' official state bird beginning in 2027.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department lists the golden-cheeked warbler as an endangered bird that nests exclusively in the tall juniper and oak trees of Central Texas.

These bright little songbirds arrive in Texas from Mexico each March to nest and raise their young. Come July, they head back to Mexico and Central America for the winter.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department states on its website: "Of the nearly 360 bird species that breed in Texas, the golden-cheeked warbler is the only one that nests exclusively in Texas."

The department says that golden-cheeked warblers are designated endangered because their habitat has been destroyed. Developments like houses, roads and businesses have led to the removal of the birds' nesting areas in ravines and woodlands. Other areas have been cleared to grow crops for livestock or were flooded to install large manmade lakes.

In contrast, the department says the northern mockingbird is found in nearly every habitat across the state, "from desert to forest to city." This medium-sized songbird is one of the most commonly sighted birds in Texas. If it holds its title, the mockingbird will celebrate its centennial in 2027.

Copyright 2026 Texas Public Radio