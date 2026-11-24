Five years after the 2026 FIFA World Cup that brought thousands of soccer fans to the streets of the Entertainment District, Arlington residents may see it happen all over again.

During a Monday meeting in Germany, members of the sport’s governing body voted to approve the bid that will see the United States co-host the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup alongside Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

Arlington is listed as one of 14 cities in the U.S. that can be chosen to host games, but the exact locations have not been selected. After the city hosted a tournament-high nine games during the 2026 World Cup, Mayor Jim Ross said he thinks the chances the American Dream City will be on the international stage again are very good.

“We’ve received more games in Arlington than anybody else did during the 2026 Men’s World Cup, and I think there’s a strong chance that we’re going to be picked to host a number of games here in the Women’s World Cup,” Ross said Monday morning.

In 2022, Arlington was named as a host city before the 2024 announcement that AT&T Stadium would receive nine matches.

The city was in the running to host the 2026 Men’s World Cup final but was eventually passed over in favor of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in the New York City market. Ross said this year’s games proved that Arlington has what it takes to host the game, pointing to the Entertainment District’s hotels, proximity to DFW Airport and the fan reviews of AT&T Stadium.

“Our World Cup went off without a hitch,” Ross said. “We really showed the world what we were capable of doing here, and we’re willing to do it again.”

Monica Paul, the executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission and the chair of the North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee in 2026, wrote that the U.S. co-host bid presents an extraordinary opportunity to elevate women’s soccer and bring the world back to North Texas.

“We are honored to once again be considered as a host city candidate. Building on the success of FIFA World Cup 2026, North Texas has demonstrated its experience, world-class infrastructure and passion for the global game,” Paul wrote Monday in a statement to the Arlington Report. “With premier venues and a proven track record of hosting major international sporting events, our region is uniquely positioned to deliver an unforgettable tournament. If selected as a host city, we would be ready to build on that momentum and showcase North Texas to the world once again in 2031.”

The 2026 World Cup brought hundreds of thousands of fans to North America for the tournament. Thousands flooded the streets of Arlington throughout the summer, bringing the city and stadium to an international stage it had never before experienced.

The city itself also saw an economic impact with a 30% rise in sales tax revenue. On the other hand, the tournament was hit or miss for local businesses, whose owners said they were affected by the traffic at the time.

In the lead-up to the 2026 tournament, Ross weighed in on the decision to rename AT&T Stadium to Dallas Stadium, stating that it should have included the Arlington name. FIFA often removes branding from non-sponsor entities, which led to most host stadiums being renamed to include the host cities’ names.

Asked about whether he would push FIFA to name the stadium Arlington Stadium, Ross made his position clear.

“Well, it won’t be named Dallas Stadium if I have anything to do with it,” Ross laughed. “Our community is the one that built that stadium, and it’s an Arlington stadium. Now, what FIFA chooses to do, I don’t know, but they’re certainly going to hear from us about the branding of it.”

Stadium branding isn’t the only one FIFA might see a fight over, Ross said.

“One of the problems that happened during the 2026 World Cup across the country was FIFA went in and covered up the NFL teams’ logos and their names,” Ross said. “The (Dallas) Cowboys are very proud of the brand they have out there. They’re not willing to let their stuff be covered up any more than we’re willing to let our stuff be renamed. So, we’re on the full-court press with FIFA on this.”

Ross said he’s proud to see Arlington in the mix for the Women’s World Cup and that the city is fully confident it has the best stadium, location and community to host games and the final match.

“I’ll put Arlington and our stadiums and our Entertainment District up against anyone in the world, so let the best place win,” Ross said.

Chris Moss is a reporter for the Arlington Report. Contact him at chris.moss@arlingtonreport.org.

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