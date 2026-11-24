Several North Texas private schools are among the largest recipients of taxpayer dollars through the state’s school voucher program, according to newly released data from the Comptroller’s Office.

The Comptroller’s Office recently updated its online data dashboard to provide more detailed information about how voucher money is being spent.

The updated figures provide a clearer picture of how the voucher money is being spent in the first year of the $1 billion Texas Education Freedom Accounts program.

Texas Sports Academy — which has campuses around the state, including in Frisco, Carrollton and Plano — received approximately $6.5 million as Oct. 30, more than twice the amount received by any other private school in the state.

According to the school’s website, the academy is connected to Alpha School, a private school network that uses artificial intelligence to teach core academic subjects. Students typically spend about two hours a day on academics, leaving the rest of the day for sports training and other activities.

Among them was First Baptist Academy in Dallas, which received nearly $2 million in voucher funding.

Salam Academy, an Islamic school with campuses in Richardson and Frisco, was also among the top recipients. The school serves students from preschool through high school and offers both religious and academic instruction.

Another Dallas school, Cristo Rey Dallas College Prep, received approximately $1.3 million. The Catholic high school serves students from economically disadvantaged families and combines college preparatory academics with a corporate work study program.

Elsewhere in Texas, Cornerstone Christian Schools in San Antonio received approximately $2.8 million, making it the second-largest recipient in the state. Yeshiva Torat Emet, a Jewish school in Houston, received nearly $1.6 million.

Previously, the state had released information about participating schools and vendors without disclosing how much each individual institution received.

The updated dashboard allows taxpayers to see spending by private school, vendor and category.

The dashboard also shows how voucher funds were used. Families can use their education accounts for approved purchases, including tutoring, instructional materials and other educational services.

Amazon was the largest marketplace vendor, receiving approximately $12.3 million in voucher spending. Rainbow Resource Center, a supplier of educational materials, received about $2.3 million.

For the 2026–27 school year, most participating private school students received up to about $10,500. Families who homeschool received up to $2,000 for eligible expenses. Students with qualifying disabilities received larger awards.

More than 111,000 students have funded accounts during the program’s first year.

The dashboard currently reflects payments made through October, with the final round of funding scheduled for February. That means the amounts reported so far do not represent the full amount schools could receive this academic year.

The state also does not disclose the exact number of voucher students enrolled at each private school, making it difficult to determine how much funding each institution received per student.

Incoming state Comptroller-elect Sarah Eckhardt has vowed to audit the program, and Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa campaigned on ending vouchers.

Sujata Dand is KERA’s early childhood reporter. Got a tip? Email Sujata at sdand@kera.org.

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