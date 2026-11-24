It’s early enough in the morning that the only notable sounds outside the Flores household are roosters crowing and dogs barking.

April Flores – a single mother of four – moves comfortably through a complicated morning routine to get her four-year-old son, Danilo “Eli” Flores, ready for one of his twice-weekly occupational therapy appointments.

“It’s crazy,” Flores said. “Our appointment’s not until 10, but we have to get up early to get everything done.”

The problems that Flores encounters when it comes to healthcare are different than the average parent. Some families have to travel hours for care or deal with insurance not covering their doctor. Others need care that only a few doctors are trained to provide.

Flores and Eli live at the intersection of all three of those challenges.

Eli, the youngest of the Flores kids, was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome – meaning his heart didn’t form correctly when he was in the womb. He had multiple open-heart surgeries – including a heart transplant – before he was a year old and now requires a range of specialized medical care.

But that care isn’t available in their hometown of Glen Rose – a rural town more than an hour southwest of Dallas, with a population of about 3,100 people.

“On a good week, we probably spend about 15 hours a week on the road and in our appointments,” Flores said. “Driving, I do about a thousand miles a week.”

The Flores family isn’t the only on facing these challenges. More than half of Texas counties are considered rural, and most parts of the state don’t have adequate access to specialty care. Flores said families need more resources to help them navigate trying to ensure their children get the right care.

“There’s a lot of times I question myself,” she said. “Like, are you really okay or are you just insane, kind of thing.”

Making the drive

Eli sits on a grey beanbag in their living room as a noisy machine that’s designed to look like a seal turns levalbuterol and sodium chloride into a mist that wafts from a dinosaur-shaped mask. Flores keeps the mask in front of Eli’s nose and mouth as he focuses on holding a tablet close to his ear.

April Flores holds a mask out to her son, Danilo “Eli” Flores, for breathing treatments before leaving for a medical appointment Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, in Glen Rose. Flores drives to Dallas for appointments because her rural hospitals can’t handle Eli’s medical needs. Yfat Yossifor / KERA News

Flores said this week, she’ll have to make three long drives instead of just two, because Eli lost his new hearing aids. It’s not the first time she’s taken an extra trip for Eli’s care.

Flores remembers one time when Eli’s feeding tube came out, and she immediately took him to Children’s Health in Dallas.

“I can’t come to my local hospital for any of his needs because the help’s just not there,” she said. “Regardless, they’re going to transfer us out, so might as well just make the trips. So, that’s what we do.”

After Eli was born, he spent most of his first year in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU, at Cook Children’s in Fort Worth. During that time, Flores mostly stayed with him or at the Ronald McDonald House – a nonprofit that provides meals, housing and support to families of children who are ill or injured.

“We were planning for a different situation for birth…it took a whole turn by five weeks of age. And [the doctors said] ‘he needs a heart transplant, like there’s no other survival for him,’” Flores said.

While her family stepped in to take care of her three other kids while she was away, she said one of her biggest concerns was if they would feel neglected. She came back to Glen Rose as often as she could, but she said Eli’s siblings didn’t always know when they would be able to see their mom next.

“I felt like I was leaving them in the dark, because I didn’t want them to fully worry,” Flores said. “But I was like, ‘they’ve known this far.’ It’s always been like, ‘How do you feel about the situation? Are you okay with mom being gone?’ …and they were like, ‘Do what you have to do, take care of brother.’”

When she looks back at that time, Flores said she feels like she failed Eli’s siblings in some ways, despite doing everything she could to keep them in the loop and give them agency over their own lives.

“I missed quite a bit,” she said. “Just coming home on some days was just not enough to fill in that gap.”

Flores said the experience made her children grow up faster than they should have and she sometimes wishes they could “just be kids.”

Her oldest son, Derek – who just got his driver’s license – started taking healthcare classes at his high school, despite not wanting to go into the industry. He told Flores he was doing it so that if something ever happened to her and he had the knowledge to step in to become Eli’s caregiver.

After Eli’s appointments, Flores still has a day packed with driving, cleaning, as well as navigating insurance and programs meant to support families like hers.

Even with everything on her plate, Flores said she spends as much time as she can trying to make her kids’ lives as “normal” as she can – from picking them up from school to cheering Derek on at his football games. It’s normal for her to wake up early and go to bed late regardless of whether it’s an appointment day for Eli or not.

More than just the Flores family

Despite all the barriers to care, Flores is lucky.

She happens to live close to an area where Eli has access to the type of specialized care that he needs.

Hannah Mehta, cofounder and executive director of the advocacy group Protect Texas Fragile Kids, said there are families like the Flores family across the state.

“Sometimes there are families who will drive three or four hours round-trip just to get a lab draw because only certain hospitals can access their child’s central line and there’s no lab in their community that can do it,” she said.

Mehta – who also has a child with complex medical needs – said her organization is made up of about 5,000 Texas families, many of whom live in rural communities throughout the state.

For them, there are a lot more factors to consider when it comes to their child’s care.

The biggest consideration is physical access.

Of Texas’ 254 counties, more than 145 don’t have a practicing pediatrician. Another 21 counties have only one practicing pediatrician.

“That distance and the access to care in those rural communities is already a challenge,” Mehta said. “When you add the layers of needing really highly specialized subspecialty care, it creates a burden, I would say, for families. Often, it really becomes kind of a controlling factor in their lives.”

Mehta said moving closer to care isn’t always feasible – families, especially in rural areas, rely on programs and insurance to make sure their child is connected to the care they need.

Flores had already been driving across North Texas for a while before someone told her she could get reimbursements for non-emergency medical travel through Eli’s insurance.

Even after the time-consuming process of making a claim, there’s a chance it gets rejected and Flores doesn’t get that reimbursement at all.

“I could be using that extra money to pay for something else, or for another bill,” Flores said. “You’re counting on it, but at the same time, if it’s rejected there’s nothing you could really do. I mean, keep fighting for it, but is it worth it?”

Mehta said it isn’t just denials that make it so difficult to get adequate resources.

Nearly a decade ago, Texas made some changes to STAR Kids – a Medicaid program that provides health coverage for children and young adults with disabilities. The state went from a fee-for-service model – where it reimburses medical providers for each service – to a managed care model, which meant insurance companies created networks of providers.

Mehta said the transition meant families went from being able to access any provider in the state that accepted Medicaid patients to only the providers within their network.

“It created additional limitations and burdens within the system for families because all of a sudden it further restricted access to that care,” Mehta said.

Mehta, who lives in Denton County, said her county was considered part of “the Fort Worth side” of the Metroplex. She said the insurance companies decided to contract with Cook Children’s but not with Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

She said that left her without access to one of the two major pediatric health systems in North Texas.

She explained that an insurance provider that covers most of the West Texas region recently had a contracting dispute with Cook Children’s.

“So, families that would come from the West and East Texas part to the Metroplex to get care for their child at Cook Children’s, now all the sudden are scrambling,” Mehta said.

Mehta said her organization is trying to collect data on what these families are experiencing and what resources would be helpful. She said many parents she works with are just like Flores – willing to travel as far as they need to get the right care. But, Mehta said they need flexibility on what providers they can see and support navigating programs that already exist – as well as a stronger healthcare workforce to address complex needs.

Worth the trip

April Flores and her son, Danilo “Eli” Flores, wait in the lobby for his medical appointment after driving an hour and a half on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, in Richardson. Yfat Yossifor / KERA News

It’s about 10 a.m. when Flores and Eli arrive at the Children’s Health Specialty Clinic in Richardson. The clinic is about an hour-and-a-half drive north of the Flores home – if the traffic isn’t bad.

After the long drive, he has a lot of pent-up energy that he tries to get rid of on his way up to the office and while he waits.

He still has a lot by the time that Peighton Jacobs – the speech language pathologist whom Eli sees for both speech and feeding therapy every week – comes to get him for his appointment.

“I definitely make sure each time I see him they’re getting the benefits of coming here,” Jacobs said. “If a parent does tell me they’re driving a far distance for therapy, building in time at the beginning and sometimes at the end to take a movement break, I think, is super important.”

Jacobs said checking that a care plan works for parents is critical – especially for rural patients.

For occupational therapy to be successful, Jacobs said families have to be consistent. From being at appointments to continuing the work at home, Jacobs said parents have to understand what they’re being asked to do.

“We tend to develop that relationship where we see how they’re doing, what they’re going through,” Jacobs said. “Over time, I feel like parents tend to open up and tell us those things.”

Speech therapist Peighton Jacobs and April Flores help Danilo “Eli” Flores into a chair for his appointment on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, in Richardson. Yfat Yossifor / KERA News

Because of the barrier that a long commute places on access to care, Jacobs said Children’s Health will try to connect families to care closest to where they live.

Eli had already started working with Jacobs by the time there was an opening at a clinic closer to Glen Rose, but Children’s Health offered the opening to Flores.

Flores said this is a situation she’s had to navigate more than once. She said a closer clinic doesn’t always mean better care.

“Is it worth me wasting my time going somewhere closer and not getting the right care my son needs?” she said. “Or traveling, knowing he’s going to get the care he needs.”

Eli had already formed a relationship with Jacobs, and Flores was worried switching clinics would disrupt the work they had already done – so she chose to continue driving out to Richardson.

Despite the strain it puts on her time, Flores said she doesn’t mind driving farther because providers notice the time and effort she puts into Eli’s care – and they’re more likely to fight for him and make sure he gets what he needs.

“That extra leap of distance, of travel, is going to help [your child],” Flores said. “I always have the mindset that there’s faith and there’s hope…Like for us, it’s just time consuming, but for them, it is everything.”

A family effort

With so many long trips, Flores said it’s common for people to ask why the family doesn’t just move closer to where Eli receives most of his care – but Flores said distance isn’t the only factor.

Flores’ family has lived in Glen Rose for generations.

“The whole street is nothing but family,” Flores said. “If we were ever to need something, we’ve always got someone available.”

If Flores moved, she would lose the well-developed support system she relies on, the house she owns and doesn’t have to pay a mortgage on and her part-time job at a local school.

But Flores also said she wanted to include her other kids in decisions that could affect them.

“The moment I found out that Eli was not okay in my womb, I knew this wasn’t my decision only,” Flores said. “I sat down with my children, and I let them know ‘This is what’s happening with brother. This is what we’re looking at. Are y’all willing to risk that with me?’”

Eli’s siblings – who are now between the ages of 8 and 16 years old – said that if Eli was fighting to stay alive, then they wanted to fight with him.

Flores is determined to do whatever it takes to make sure her son has the care he needs.

“I cannot imagine my life without him,” she said. “I’m so grateful that I continued with his advocacy like I advocated for him, you know, because I knew, I knew he could do it. And he’s still doing it and he’s killing it.”

Abigail Ruhman is KERA’s health reporter. Got a tip? Email Abigail at aruhman@kera.org.

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