In the past, Texas Republicans have blocked big cities from having rainbow crosswalks or mandating water breaks for workers.

But with the state government largely about to switch over to Democrats, the state’s biggest, bluest cities could see more freedom.

Austin-based Axios reporter Asher Price explains some of the history behind the state exerting control over local policies.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity. To hear the full conversation, click the play button above.

What is the history of the state sort of meddling in city affairs?

It’s kind of a sport at the state legislature. In Austin, it is called Austin-bashing but Austin is really a stand-in for cities across Texas.

The idea is Texas’ blue cities have been kind of out of step culturally, politically, morally, perhaps, from the perspective of the GOP-led legislature that convenes in Austin every two years. So, if your city has passed a law or passed an ordinance that says, let’s not sell single-use plastic bags, then the legislature comes and may pass a law that says cities shall not do that kind of thing.

With Democrats taking over control of most of state government, though, what are hearing from elected officials who lead some of these blue cities?

I think they think of it as more of a collaborative kind of relationship going forward than an antagonistic one.

I noticed that just a couple of days ago, the Texas Coalition of Mayors named Austin Mayor Kirk Watson as their chair. I thought that was a very telling sort of thing, because Watson himself was in the state senate. He’s sort of a deal maker and he knows the incoming Texas governor, lieutenant governor, they’re all Austin state reps.

So I think that’s just a sign of how cities are going to be working in step, rather than basically at war, with state lawmakers going forward.

Traditional conservatives will say the movement is about smaller government, less government interference. The way you’re describing the government interference of how cities run via the Austin presence here, by Austin I mean our capital, seems to fly in the face of that.

I think you put your finger on an irony; the catchphrase is local control. The GOP has historically been in favor of small government and local control, except, as they might put it, if that local control infringes on individual freedom.

That’s basically the way they untie that knot. There are lots of examples of, though, of city rules that have been kind of struck down by the legislature, or the Texas Supreme Court that the Texas Attorney General has kind of gone after, and that’s going to recede now.

I want to ask you about cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Right after Greg Abbott lost re-election, the mayor of Houston signed an executive order in his city limiting police cooperation with ICE. Do you anticipate more of that?

Yeah, that’s happening in Austin, too. They’re trying to figure out how to stay within the bounds of the law, but also do the least possible cooperation with federal immigration authorities. So, I think you’re going to see cities for sure trying to figure that out.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA’s NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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