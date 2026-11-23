A large tapestry covered in colorful doodles hangs in the back corner of a four-bedroom apartment. People drink boxed wine in the kitchen and meander in and out of the bathroom. Welcome to the Metropolis Apartments stop on the Austin Studio Tour

Metropolis is an affordable housing complex for musicians and creatives in South Austin. The tour stop features work by resident artists in one of the vacant units. Resident and events manager Tiffany Theiss said this is the apartments' second year participating.

Joe Ferrara / KUT News The Metropolis turned an empty four-bedroom apartment complex into a gallery of residents' artwork.

"Last year, we were asking ourselves why we've never done this before," she said. "The Met tends to be known more for a music mecca, but we have just as many local artists as we do musicians, and we quickly have found that out by participating in a tour like this."

Theiss gave a tour of the apartment like a real estate agent, showing the floor plan and art installations. In the first bedroom, her husband Justin Marks displayed his acrylic paintings propped on guitar stands. In the next, resident Rae Nova painted a new work on a large canvas. She described the idea for the painting as a vaginal canal being used as a portal in the middle of two swans, one black and one white.

"[The swans] share a sort of unified body and they don't necessarily give way to one another because they are two separate beings, but they're united in one central portal," Nova said.

Joe Ferrara / KUT News Dax Norman shows his artwork inside his apartment at the Metropolis.

Feliks Durant has lived at the apartment complex for a little over two years. Their photography was hanging in the apartment's living room while their newest work — the first page of what they called the largest coloring book in the world — was on display in the kitchen.

"I met this person Michael, who was out by Barton Springs living in his cherry picker van," Durant said. "He's a muralist and he got me a sample of this mural cloth, which is a nonwoven polyester fiber and it's super durable. I can just roll it up, stick it in my bag and carry it."

Joe Ferrara / KUT News Feliks Durant and Rae Nova pose next to what Durant described as the world's largest coloring book. Nova designed an outline on the mural cloth that Durant takes around to parks and bars for people to color.

There's an outline on the cloth that Nova designed. Durant takes it to bars and parks for people of all ages to color on. They said this project excites them because it lets anybody participate.

"Anybody can have this hand in creating something frickin' grand, dude," they said. "Like the biggest thing in the world. All you need to do is pick up a crayon."

Artist Desi Lopez' work was featured in one of the apartment's bathrooms and bedrooms. He uses found materials in his collages, like old football cards and stickers of women's shoes. Lopez, who's lived in Austin since 1985, said that although the city has been through some changes, communities like Metropolis keep the arts alive.

Joe Ferrara / KUT News Resident Desi Lopez poses for a portrait in front of his artwork in a bathroom. The longtime Austinite says communities like Metropolis keep the arts alive in the city.

"It's a community that I'm so glad to be a part of," he said, "and I do feel like we're losing a lot of that and I know it has to do with even just affordability, unfortunately."

Theiss said every Metropolis artist sold a painting during last year's open studios. Like the apartments themselves, the artwork is considered affordable. She's showing the property again this weekend to give new neighbors a tour.

Metropolis Apartments will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday as part of the Austin Studio Tour.

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