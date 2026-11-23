The recent death of a 24-year-old New York City Marathon runner has raised questions about a potentially life-threatening condition known as rhabdomyolysis.

“Rhabdo,” for short, can develop after engaging in intense physical exertion, and it can even affect young, seeming healthy individuals.

KERA’s Sam Baker talked about this with Dr. Tom Sarma, a cardiologist at UT Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Sarma: The core of the problem is that essentially the muscle cells rupture and they release the contents inside the cells, which then can prove toxic to the rest of the body.

And what leads that to happen?

There’s two important proteins that can cause the problem. The myoglobin is a protein that helps the muscle cells to keep oxygen circulating. Myoglobin can be very toxic to the kidneys when it’s released in large amounts.

There’s another enzyme called creatinine kinase that’s very highly stored in muscle. Creatinine kinase is going to, again, cause toxicity to the kidney.

And the last thing is the muscle cells are full of potassium. And so when the body releases a large amount of potassium into the bloodstream, that can cause fatal arrhythmias, can cause other issues.

But what causes the rupture in the first place?

The most common cause we see in the hospital is typically trauma, and this can happen after a fall or a motor vehicle accident where the muscle itself is damaged, and that can cause direct injury to the muscle cells and rupture.

Rarer causes are medications and then, of course, we can see rhabdomyolysis in the setting of extreme exercise or extreme high intensity bouts of exercise.

For example, high intensity exercise training or a very long duration of exercise, for example, marathon running. And for most people it’s unlikely to happen because most of us progress through exercise training in a very systematic sort of progressive way.

In other words, most of us wouldn’t just start running a marathon without training for it. And so the key there is a large change in intensity from your baseline, meaning that what you normally do, you’ve done more than you normally do, both from an intensity standpoint, but also a duration standpoint.

And yet, in these cases, we’re talking about very healthy people, often healthy young people. That’s not a guard against this?

It’s not, unfortunately. It’s a problem where you think you can do more than you can and you ignore the warning signs.

There doesn’t have to be some underlying cause?

It can happen, can be more susceptible, if you have underlying medical conditions. Older adults with chronic kidney diseases can be more susceptible to rhabdo. Patients taking certain medications, so the most common one are statins or cholesterol-lowering medications. Those medications can make you more predisposed to developing rhabdo.

So, how do you prepare your body for endurance events and reduce the risk of rhabdo?

The most critical thing is to train properly. So, for example, if you’re planning to run a 5K, a 10K, a half marathon, a full marathon, and you’ve never really run before, discuss this with your doctor, just to make sure that they’ve done a full checkup to make there’s no other health issues.

But from a rhabdo specific training standpoint, the key again is progressing at a gradual rate.

The other thing is hydration. Hydration is a big part of this where adequate hydration or dehydration for that matter can be a major risk factor for rhabdo.

And making sure on a hot day especially that you have plenty of water bottles, plenty of electrolyte solutions.

The other thing is also listening to your body. So, if you’re very sore to the point where you cannot move or you cannot bear weight, then that’s a sign that you may actually be developing rhabdo. And so the next day you may take it easier or if it’s enough you may need to see medical attention.

How do you distinguish rhabdo from something else?

From a medical standpoint, we look at blood work. There’s a very specific blood test, again, creatinine kinase, which we talked about earlier, which is an enzyme released by the muscle. So rhabdo clinically is defined as an elevation in creatinines kinase five times more than normal. It’s also a clinical diagnosis, meaning that there’s signs and symptoms that we look for as well too, and specifically look for severe muscle pain and muscle weakness.

In more severe cases, you can actually develop changes in the urine where the urine becomes dark. And that’s a sign again of the proteins that are being released by the muscle are now getting to the kidneys and the kidneys are having a hard time filtering it.

RESOURCES:

Rhabdomyolysis: Pathogenesis, Diagnosis, and Treatment

What is Rhabdomyolysis and Why Should Young Athletes Care?

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