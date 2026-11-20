Flu cases and hospitalizations are rising weeks earlier than usual in Bexar County and the rest of the U.S. ahead of Thanksgiving travel. Experts are urging people to get their seasonal flu shot, which reduces the likelihood of infection and severe illness.

According to data from the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, positive flu cases increased by 55% during the first week of November compared to the prior week.

A little over 20% of tests were coming back positive in early November. That's compared to about 2% around the same time last year.

Although flu cases typically start rising in the fall, the first large spike in cases usually occurs in December, with cases peaking around the holidays into January and February.

University Hospital has seen a substantial uptick in cases over the past few weeks, according to the hospital system's Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Jason Bowling.

"It puts us in a pretty tricky position that we're seeing so much flu right before people have a really tight travel window through that Thanksgiving week," he said. "We might see a bump higher in early December as a result."

Earlier upticks in cases don't necessarily mean a more severe flu season, Bowling explained. Bowling said there's currently no indication of higher severity.

The trend is taking place across Texas and the U.S., not just San Antonio. The Department of State Health Services reported similar statewide numbers in its latest Texas Respiratory Surveillance Report.

COVID-19 cases have dropped significantly after seeing a resurgence in August and September. But cases of RSV, a respiratory virus that can cause severe illness in infants and older adults, are also starting to increase in Bexar County.

Infants can be protected against the virus by a vaccine given during pregnancy or an antibody shot after birth. A single dose RSV vaccine is recommended for people 75 years and older, and for adults 50 to 74 who are at higher risk of severe illness.

This year's flu shot seems to be well matched to what's spreading so far, Bowling said, which is predominantly H1N1, a type of influenza A virus. "There's about a 95.2% match with what's in the vaccine so far, which is great news," he said.

Flu shots are effective ways to reduce your likelihood of getting the flu and getting very sick from the virus. Bowling urged anyone who hasn't gotten their shot yet to do so ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings, especially if you're concerned about spreading the virus to someone at high risk of getting very sick, such as older adults, pregnant women and people who are immunocompromised.

Around 45,000 people died during the 2024-2025 flu season, the last season for which data is available, according to the CDC. That was one of the most severe flu seasons since 2010.

"Getting a vaccine is probably a good idea to protect somebody in your family group that's going to be at higher risk for complications," Bowling said.

Flu shots are free under most insurance plans. The out-of-pocket cost for those without health insurance is typically $25 to $130.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.

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