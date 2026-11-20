With construction of a chapel as the backdrop, San Antonio officials and leaders announced creation of the Sacred Heart Heritage District.

The new house of worship at the historic Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2114 W. Houston St., is the one project among a trinity designed to honor the immigrant community in San Antonio.

East of the church along Commerce Street, work has begun on a Plaza of the Immigrants, and to the west, on the site of a former car wash, the new Mercado Corazon del Pueblo.

The three-block area in Prospect Hill on the city's West Side will recognize the wave of newcomers who settled in that part of San Antonio throughout history.

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report

/ Renderings for the Sacred Heart Heritage District are displayed around the Sacred Heart Catholic Church during the announcement of the project on the West Side of San Antonio on Thursday.

"Whether you're German, Italian, Lebanese, or Mexican, like many of us are, what you found was a place that welcomed you, a new home of comfort, and a place of spirituality right here at this church known as the Church of the Immigrants," said Ana Sandoval, executive director of ESTAR West and a former councilwoman.

"[Today], this is still a place of welcome, a place of dignity and opportunity for all," she said at an event announcing the projects on Thursday.

The creation of a heritage district that honors migrants to the U.S. comes as the nation grapples with immigration policy and the often violent enforcement of that policy. At least 32 people have died in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as of Oct. 29, according to the National Immigration Project.

The timing for Thursday's event was "fortuitous but not planned," said Henry Cisneros, former San Antonio mayor and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during the Clinton administration.

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report

/ Henry Cisneros, former San Antonio mayor and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, speaks outside of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church during the announcement of the Sacred Heart Heritage District on the West Side of San Antonio.

"I think at a time like this, when people are, believe it or not, questioning the contributions of immigrants, and some who have supported immigration are having second thoughts because of the controversies, that it's important to affirm, to assert the contributions and significance of immigrants in our country's story," Cisneros said.

"So everything we do wasn't intended to do that, but everything we do that just reminds and remembers is a good thing."

The mercado, operated by Hector and Stephanie Tolentino, makes its debut at 2203 W. Commerce St. on Saturday, Nov. 28. The open-air market will be open one Saturday a month. On Sundays, the space is used for church parking.

The chapel is expected to be completed in February and the colonnaded plaza within a year or more. A sculpture by artist David Hinojosa has been commissioned as the centerpiece of the plaza, which was designed by architect Xavier Delgado.

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report

/ Architect Xavier Delgado speaks about his design for the Sacred Heart Heritage District's Plaza of the Immigrants during the announcement event at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Thursday.

The Sacred Heart parish was established in 1899, the sixth parish established in San Antonio. The first church building opened in 1906, and the existing church was built in 1963. Today, the parish has 500 registered members and regular mass attendance of 800 to 900.

"When this neighborhood came into existence in the 1800s, it was Germans and Belgians and Lebanese and Italians who lived in this neighborhood," Cisneros said.

"Later in the 1930s, it became a destination for Mexican families, including my grandparents, who lived a few blocks from here, and eventually owned a home one block from here, where [my wife] Mary Alice and I live today."

Courtesy / Sacred Heart Heritage District

/ A rendering of the Sacred Heart Church Chapel to be included in the Sacred Heart Heritage District project on the West Side.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, herself the daughter of an immigrant, said the heritage district is a demonstration of the city's willingness to support immigrants.

"It really is a strong statement about this part of town, but ultimately, our community's embrace of immigrants as we think about the type of city that we are and we will continue to be," she said.

Filipino native Rev. Roger Montecalvo, pastor of Sacred Heart, said the chapel will serve as the church's daily Eucharistic adoration chapel, "and will make this corner of San Antonio a house of prayer for peace, harmony and healing for the entire West Side community and beyond."

Montecalvo, who was ordained at Sacred Heart, said he was grateful to Cisneros for leading the project. "His tireless advocacy for the marginalized have made this historic moment possible," he said. "Because, at the end of our life, we will be accounted for by Jesus: Whatever you did to the least of my brothers and sisters, you did it to me."

Cisneros said he was inspired to create the permanent tribute to immigrants after a visit to Boston where such a monument was built to honor Irish immigrants to that city.

He said the project was made possible through donations by philanthropists Gordon Hartman, Harvey Najim, the Impetus Foundation, and the community-building nonprofit Cisneros established with his wife, American Sunrise.

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report

/ Local leaders, contributors and supporters gather outside of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Civic Center for the announcement of the Sacred Heart Heritage District on Thursday.

Church parishioners Maurilio Herrera and his wife Diana Herrera said the coming heritage district reminded them of a similar project where they once lived in East Los Angeles. "It's just bringing our community back, and it's giving us the respect that we deserve," he said.

Also attending the event were several leaders from Westside advocacy groups, incoming county judge Ron Nirenberg, and Consul General Rubén Minutti of the Consulate General of Mexico in San Antonio.

County Judge Peter Sakai, also a descendent of immigrants to the U.S., spoke at the event.

"My hope is that a child walking through it will find a connection with their own family," he said. "Then stop at another plaque [in the plaza], discover a neighbor's story. That is how understanding grows, and that's how we connect as a community, as a country."

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.

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