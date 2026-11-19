Few classical musicians have touched the culture like cellist Yo-Yo Ma, who came to San Antonio this week to play in a concert with Harmonium of Texas, and meet area students from local schools, and musicians from YOSA (Youth Orchestras of San Antonio).

After one meeting in the courtyard of the Alamo (and after having been given a key to the city by mayor Gina Ortiz Jones), he and conductor Jeffrey Kahane took a moment to talk with TPR in the gorgeous new library of the Alamo. Ma marveled at the 10-foot library table made from a single thick slab of a pecan tree that was old even when the battle of the Alamo was fought.

"So this table was a witness" to those events, Ma observed.

In talking about how the whole concert this week came together, Ma said it's quite simple.

"Jeffrey calls... 'will you do this?' And the answer is 'yes.'" That attests to a decades-long collaboration and friendship between these two, and San Antonio got to enjoy it Monday evening.

One important aspect of the concert and the visit was working with young musicians.

A huge part of the idea behind Harmonium was, according to Kahane, "The desire to serve as a force for education — not just musical education as we traditionally think of it, which is for kids, but for anyone and everyone in the community who's interested in broadening and deepening their understanding of music." That's why Harmonium insisted on making YOSA part of the regular subscription concert series and not just a sidebar.

About his time in San Antonio, and meeting with students in the Alamo Courtyard, Ma said, "To be in front of the Alamo and doing anything is ..." [gestures in amazement].

In grade school we all learned 'Remember the Alamo,' and here we are. It's amazing what you all have done with this iconic historic site that is so much part of American history."

Hear the whole interview above.

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