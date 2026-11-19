Texas Secretary of State Robert Howden has started a statewide audit of the results of the U.S. Senate race between James Talarico and Ken Paxton. The Secretary of State's website shows Talarico, a Democrat, defeated Paxton, a Republican, by a margin of nearly 1.2 million votes out of about 10 million ballots cast.

This will mark the first use of the so-called "risk-limiting audits" required by a pair of state laws passed by the GOP-led legislature in 2021. The legislation gave a timeframe of five years for implementation.

“Texans deserve to know their elections are secure and their votes are counted accurately,” Howden said. "The addition of statewide risk-limiting audits is an important milestone for Texas elections. ... It gives an additional layer of accountability and transparency into the process.”

The Secretary of State's office is using a series of 10-sided dice rolls to determine which paper ballots are randomly selected for the audit. The selection was broadcast via livestream on Wednesday afternoon.

Cris Feldman, an election law attorney who has defended Democratic candidates against election challenges, said that he does not expect the audit to change the outcome of the Senate election. He said the more critical factor is whether those elected officials currently holding office will respect the results of the audit rather than using it sow fear and doubt about the electoral process.

"Hopefully in this instance, given the size of the [Democratic] victory, the audit will be conducted and everyone will move on, as opposed to trying to use the audit as a vehicle to further a political agenda steeped in election denial," Feldman said.

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