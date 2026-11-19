The City of Houston, in collaboration with BARC, a local animal shelter, broke ground on a new 33,000-square-foot animal adoption center that will house over 125 animals Tuesday morning.

It will be located on 105 Sabine Street along Buffalo Bayou. According to Houston Mayor John Whitmire, there are also plans to build a dog park and parking garage next door with a pickleball court on top of it.

"It will be a destination," Whitmire said during a press conference.

The building is projected to cost approximately $31 million, with the funding coming from abondHouston voters approved in 2022.

"You know all major cities have challenges," Whitmire said. "The difference is we're meeting our challenges. What a great use of public funds. It will improve quality of life for all Houston families, pet owners, and safety. It’s gonna free up capacity at the BARC headquarters for caring for sick animals."

Whitmire stresses that other precautions such as education and neutering are needed to boost animal welfare.

According to BARC Shelter Director Jarrad Mears, BARC took in 22,000 animals last year. It initiated 5,800 adoptions and transferred 15,000 animals to foster homes in 2025, performing 13,000 spay and neuter surgeries.

Additionally, BARC helped to trap, neuter and release thousands of feral animals and helped return lost pets to their owners. Mears said they're on track to take in more than 24,000 animals in 2026.

"The additional space will help us bring in more animals off the streets through enforcement and open intake," Mears said. "A new building creates opportunity; our staff and community partners will turn that opportunity into results. Together, we can connect more animals with families and strengthen the service Houston relies on."

Copyright 2026 Houston Public Media News 88.7