The bottom floor of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has many functions. Travelers pick up their bags there. Families and friends meet their people with flowers and balloons. It's the exit to parking garages or buses or ride-sharing.

But what you may not have noticed there is the very large display dedicated to the airport's namesake: John Bergstrom.

That was the case for local cargo pilot Cameron Calvert. He spends a lot of time at the airport, but when he lands, he's focused on getting out of there quickly.

Calvert said he doesn't normally check a bag, but several months ago he did. He found himself waiting on the first floor of the airport. That's when he noticed the big display dedicated to Bergstrom.

"I guess I just always assumed that Bergstrom was an Air Force general or something but I didn't really know much about him," Calvert said.

Thousands of people travel through the airport every day. Most never stop to think about who it's named for. How many people even know anything about him? So Cameron asked our ATXplained project for help.

"I want to know more about the namesake of Austin-Bergstrom airport," he said. "Who was Captain John Bergstrom? Does he still have relatives in Austin?"

Bergstrom wasn't an Air Force general. But he's not far off.

A hometown man

John August Earl Bergstrom was born in 1907. He grew up in Austin, went to Austin High School and then graduated from Texas A&M. After graduation, he came back home and worked for the Austin National Bank. He was a reserve officer for the U.S. Army.

He was called up in 1941 as an Army Captain ahead of the U.S.'s entry into World War II and shipped out to the Philippines. On December 8, 1941, just hours after Japanese forces bombed Pearl Harbor, they launched a sneak attack on the Philippines. Bergstrom was killed.

He is believed to be the first Austinite to die in World War II at just 34 years old.

Michael Minasi / KUT News John August Earl Bergstrom worked for the Austin National Bank and was a reserve officer for the U.S. Army. He stands in this photo with his father.

Back here in Austin, there was an Air Force base — then known as the Del Valle Air Base. After Bergstrom died, someone came up with the idea of renaming the base after him. And luckily, someone at the Austin National Bank had some pull with then-Congressman Lyndon B. Johnson.

It was a sacrifice that many felt was worth immortalizing. More than 16 million Americans served in World War II, which means almost every family was touched by the war in some way.

So it's no surprise that they chose to honor a hometown man.

The name Bergstrom Air Force Base stuck around until the early 1990s, when the federal government decided to shut the base down. At the same time, Austin was outgrowing the Robert Mueller Municipal Airport, which was at the current site of the Mueller neighborhood. That airport was named after an Austin city commissioner who died in office.

"What had happened is it had gotten so busy, and homes and businesses had grown around the airport, that it became very difficult to operate that airport without impacting that neighborhood," said Jesús Garza, who was the city manager back in the 90s.

So the city needed a new spot for an airport. Fortunately, there was an old Air Force base. In 1993, voters approved $400 million in bonds to convert the base into a commercial airport.

Then the question became: what to call it?

"I think it was pretty easy for us to say we would continue to honor the name Bergstrom," Garza said. "That's what the Air Force had named it after."

Austin Bergstrom International Airport opened to the public in 1999.

But to really answer Calvert's question of who John was and if he still had family in Austin, I had to do some digging and find people who knew him.

The Bergstrom family line

Bergstrom was born more than 100 years ago, so finding people who knew him was a challenge. Many of the people have since died. He never married or had kids.

The closest relative I could find was his second cousin, Bonnie Bergstrom Smith. Her grandfather and Bergstrom's dad were brothers.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Bonnie Bergstrom Smith remembers visiting Earl at his 17th Street home where there were electric trains.

His family called him Earl because he shared a name with his father. He was much older than her, but Bergstrom Smith remembered a few things about him.

Earl's mother died when he was just 5 years old. That's when his father moved him and his younger sister from the family farm to a two-story house on 17th Street.

Bergstrom Smith said she went to visit him at that house as a child.

"He was a great electric train aficionado," she said. "And one of the rooms upstairs was devoted to his electric train collection. And I mean he had everything."

She also remembers that he drove a Ford Model T of some kind. She remembered always hearing that old car drive by the family farm.

"You could hear Earl putt, putt, putting up that hill on his way to Elgin, Texas where he had a girlfriend," Bergstrom Smith said. "So my brother would always say 'well Earl's got a date tonight. I can hear his car.'"

Bergstrom Smith died in September.

Her brother Arthur would probably remember Earl best. Arthur always saw him as a big brother. He died several years ago. But his children are still here.

Michael Minasi / KUT News Anne Marie Bergstrom Hunt has stacks of family memorabilia, including family photos and documents, at her West Austin home.

Anne Marie Bergstrom Hunt, Arthur's daughter, grew up hearing these stories of the train set and the loud car from her father.

She's got stacks of family memorabilia, including what's probably the last known photo taken of Earl before he shipped out to military training. She's also got loads of books and letters telling the history of her great uncles and cousins.

At one point, she helped her father find a proper place for the purple heart that was awarded to the family.

"He had Earl's Purple Heart in his underwear drawer for many years," Bergstrom Hunt said. "And my mom said 'you've got to donate this.'"

It now sits in the display in baggage claim at the airport.

Michael Minasi / KUT News Arthur Bergstrom holding the Purple Heart that was awarded to John's family.

Keeping the Bergstrom name

In another universe, the airport was never even named for Bergstrom. Bergstrom Smith remembered there being at least some debate about it back in the 90s.

"People were making all kinds of suggestions about what to call the new airport," she recalled.

Names like Barbara Jordan, the first Black woman elected to the Texas Senate. Someone suggested it be named for Congressman J.J. Pickle.

Over the years, people have suggested renaming it after LBJ. Although he already has a school, a highway and a runway at the airport in his honor. There was even an idea to call it Willie Nelson airport.

But none of those ideas went anywhere.

"I have been very pleased that they kept the Bergstrom name," Bergstrom Smith said.

It is one of the few things left that keeps his memory alive.

A lasting legacy

Like many men who died in World War II, Bergstrom's body was never found. His name is on the Walls of the Missing in the Philippines. He's even got a headstone over there.

Courtesy Jonathan Keao / Army Captain John August Earl Bergstrom is on the wall of missing men who fought during WWII and never found.

There is a chance his remains might be found. Bergstrom's family have given the military a sample of their DNA in hopes that his remains will someday be identified.

But his memory is fading. And soon the Bergstrom family name will too.

"I am the last of the Mohicans as they say," said Kirby Bergstrom, the last living Bergstrom male. "I don't have any sons. So yeah I'm kind of it."

But he said the Bergstrom name will survive as long as it lives on at Austin's airport.

"I understand the popularity of maybe naming the airport after Willie Nelson or someone else that's a famous son of Austin," he said.

There's a saying: "Everybody dies twice. Once when they take their last breath. And again when their name is said for the last time."

Austin has many sons — and daughters, too. John August Earl Bergstrom may not be as famous as Willie Nelson. But he deserves to be remembered.

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