Black Friday shopping has evolved over the past decade.

Gone are the days of fighting over a marked-down TV in a crowded Walmart or camping outside of a Best Buy to snag a deal. And that evolution actually says a lot about how consumers themselves have changed over time.

Dr. Swagata Chakraborty, a UNT professor of merchandising and digital retailing, explained how Black Friday has changed for American consumers, and why.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity. To hear the full conversation, click the play button above.

Black Friday has always been rooted in retailers’ efforts to get customers in the door.

“That was the bargain hunting that people used to take advantage of, and that was their whole strategy,” Chakraborty said. “The retailers used to cash [in] on the sense of urgency that would cater to consumers impulse buying tendencies. It’s like … it’s not a purple sweater anymore. It’s my soul mate; if I do not get a hand on that now, I will lose that for eternity.”

It wasn’t until online shopping really took off that retailers felt a change in their Black Friday shoppers. Chakraborty says the thought of buying online wasn’t always widely accepted.

“People who never thought that they would be comfortable shopping online, and I’m talking about the older generation, like, Baby Boomers, even they were forced to shop online because of the lockdown and everything,” she said. “It just spread to other generational cohorts as well who never thought that that they would be shopping online.”

Now, with AI tools on the rise, even online shopping looks different. Consumers can use tools to find the best hidden coupon codes, or compare products across different retailers.

“People are also using AI assistance and AI agents for shopping,” Chakraborty said. “Now it has become extremely algorithmic. So now consumers are even trying to play the system.”

Chakraborty says there’s also a new trend this holiday season: less consumerism. She says there are a few reasons for that trend.

“It’s more personal when you are making gifts than buying something,” she said. “On top of that, we are also seeing some financial constraints and economic turmoil. So people are going into being more personal in their gifting habits than just buying something with some promotional offers.

“And I think, and this is my personal observation, that when we started to be more engaged with technology, we lost the human touch. We are speaking with people through social media, but in a room [with] 10 people, all of them are engaged in some sort of technology, so they’re not talking to each other. Making gifts for someone that brings that human touch.”

If making gifts isn’t your strength, Chakraborty says local shops and arts festivals are another option for holiday shopping this season.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA’s NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

Copyright 2026 KERA News