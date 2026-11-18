For the first time, the city of Austin has a chance to own the Lions Municipal Golf Course, known as Muny, and the land that surrounds it.

The city has been leasing the land from the University of Texas at Austin for decades.

"It's always been under lease. Therefore, there's always been this opportunity that something else would happen with it," Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said.

UT has agreed to give the property to the city in exchange for a large anonymous donation to the university. The amount of the gift has not been disclosed.

As part of the deal, the city of Austin will only get control of the golf course. The West Austin Youth Association would take ownership of the land that it currently operates on.

However, UT will continue to maintain ownership of the nearly 200 acres around Muny, known as the Brackenridge tract. That land houses offices for the Lower Colorado River Authority, UT's Brackenridge Field Laboratory and student family housing.

Watson said the city will update the development agreement for that land to include environmental regulations that have been areas of concern for many residents, like how far buildings must be set back from the water or how dense development can be.

"I would argue we're in a position where we're going to get better," Watson said.

More than 100 people spoke before council on Tuesday, many in support of preserving the property as it is.

Scotty Sayers, co-chair of the Muny Conservancy, said the golf course is an irreplaceable part of Austin.

"Muny is a citywide gathering place and for many reasons other than golf," Sayers said. "It's more than a golf course. It's green space, it's a wildfire sanctuary, it's history, it's just part of our fabric."

Others worried about the trade-offs, including the future of the Brackenridge Field Laboratory. The 82-acre urban research lab includes nine green houses, experimental gardens, classrooms and computer labs.

Caroline Chessher, a Ph.D. candidate at UT, said losing the lab would undermine the original intent of the donation.

"It could be anything — a shopping mall, a pawn shop, even though the tract of land was originally donated to the university to enhance education," she said. "We need the city in this matter ... The Save Muny movement understands that we cannot rely on UT to do the right thing. We deserve that opportunity too as a place directly benefiting the academic institution and its education."

UT officials referred KUT News to an October statement, which states the university does not have a plan for the land at this time, but future development is possible. UT said the student family housing complex will remain but eventually relocate to another site.

Richard Suttle, an attorney representing UT, said Tuesday that the university intends to retain portions of the Brackenridge Lab land, but its size and scale will change over time.

During the council meeting, Suttle read a statement from the dean of the College of Natural Sciences that noted "UT has expanded its research strategies to focus on leveraging the full network of field stations and relying less on the existing Brackenridge site."

Council Member Marc Duchen said there isn't an easy answer on how to protect the lab, but that the council is exploring its options.

"We can obviously make recommendations, which I intend to do," Duchen said. "But what we learned today is we can't dictate to the university how it uses this land for university purposes."

More than a century ago in 1910, Col. George W. Brackenridge gifted the land to UT when he was serving as a regent. The golf course was built in 1924. The city took over the lease and operation of the course in 1936. In 1950, it became the first public golf course in the South to desegregate.

The Austin City Council is set to decide on the deal and changes to the development agreement on Dec. 3. The deal will also be considered by the UT System Board of Regents. Both parties must agree before it is finalized.

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