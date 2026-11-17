Four years ago, representatives from a data center operating under the name Wurldwide, LLC came to El Paso with what they pitched as a transformative economic opportunity.

Lawyers with the company told local officials they could boost the city’s stagnant economy through jobs, tax revenue and billions of dollars in investment. But county and city officials would need to sign an agreement promising them a hefty tax break to prevent the data center from taking its business elsewhere, the lawyers said, according to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

Soon, it was revealed that the company they were dealing with was Meta — the tech behemoth behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Local officials were desperate to land the deal.

So they signed a contract washing away 80% of the future facility’s property tax burden over the next 35 years, an amount projected at the time to be worth $550 million. The value of the tax break is expected to dramatically grow as the project’s scope has expanded from a $1.5 billion investment to one that will exceed $10 billion. In exchange, Meta needs to create and maintain only 50 jobs.

A first-of-its-kind Texas Tribune analysis found Texas cities and counties are giving away at least $1 billion in local property tax rebates to data centers — of which El Paso’s deal accounts for more than half. In total, the Tribune identified 53 local tax agreements that critics say are negotiated outside of the public eye and offer little in return in terms of jobs.

The Tribune scoured every local tax contract compiled by the Texas comptroller, however, the office does not track data centers. Our analysis is likely an undercount because data centers often use shell companies to shield their identity in state and local documents, as was the case for Meta — which went by Wurldwide in El Paso and Winner, LLC in a separate deal in Fort Worth.

Many local governments engaging in deals with data centers did not report financial details in their agreements that are required by the state, including the monetary value of the deals and information about the companies.

The Tribune found that those 53 tax agreements across 34 data centers guaranteed 465 jobs in total — and roughly half of the agreements had no job stipulations. But the tech companies have said they expect to create many hundreds more full-time jobs and employ thousands in indirect construction and utility work. And despite the tax breaks, some government officials said data centers are still among their top taxpayers, yielding financial benefits for the cities and counties that they expect to sustain over the next several decades.

El Paso city officials say they will still net an estimated $16.7 million in property taxes annually from Meta. Meanwhile, the city is projecting a budget deficit of $33 million in 2028. In Fort Worth, where Meta has had a data center operating since 2017, the city is expected to rebate at least $271 million back to the company over 20 years, even as the city in September approved property tax rate hikes to close a projected $94 million budget shortfall in 2027. (Fort Worth officials declined requests for comment.)

The agreements have come under fire this past year as Texas has emerged as the top destination in the U.S. for new development of massive AI hyperscalers that span hundreds of acres in size, and utilize exorbitant amounts of electricity and water. The Tribune earlier this year identified nearly 600 operating and planned data centers.

Earlier this summer, years after El Paso inked its deal with Meta, locals were so angry over the planned data center that the city council held a meeting to consider backing out of the agreement. Hundreds of residents packed a city council meeting in June, where they bristled at how their local leaders signed nondisclosure agreements with Meta to keep negotiations off of public meeting agendas. They denounced the 3.1-million-square-foot facility, anchored in northeast El Paso, which will require 1 gigawatt of electricity — enough to power 750,000 homes, which is three times the size of El Paso. They worried it risks the city’s water supply in a region struggling with drought. And they were in disbelief that officials from their own community had lured the gigantic, noisy eyesore to come into their home by offering it a tax discount.

The city council ultimately voted 3-2 to preserve the agreement, citing the threat of lawsuits by the trillion-dollar company.

“To be there for almost nine hours and to see so many people who took a day off from their work to be there and not have that be something that moves more of the representatives in our favor I think also was enraging for a lot of people,” said Ana Fuentes, executive director of Amanecer People’s Project, an anti-data center group in El Paso. She said the community is deeply concerned about the long-term impact on El Paso’s resources, and a local tax incentive “adds insult to injury.”

Samaniego says he has some regrets — and with hindsight, he would have negotiated the deal differently. But he still thinks it will pay off in the long run.

“When people criticize the decisions that we were making, they were in a vacuum,” Samaniego said. “We had population challenges and weren’t growing the way we were wanting. We had kids leaving El Paso more than usual, and when you look at all that, it seemed like Meta wasn’t the silver bullet or anything like that, but it was the beginning of something that could really make our economy boost.”

Shovels from groundbreaking ceremonies, including one from Meta’s Artificial Intelligence Data Center are displayed in the office of El Paso County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego sits in his office at the El Paso County Courthouse in El Paso on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Samaniego was an early supporter of the Meta Artificial Intelligence Data Center being built in northeast El Paso.

Other local officials said that the tax agreements are their only negotiating tool to leverage concessions from data centers that they have little power to stop.

The local tax breaks data centers enjoy are in addition to the state’s already generous sales tax rebate program. Texas is expected to forego at least $3.2 billion in sales taxes from data centers over the next two years, Tribune reported in April.

Meta’s data centers in El Paso and Fort Worth will receive both the state sales tax exemption and local tax breaks. There are at least 25 data centers in Texas that receive both the state’s tax exemption and at least one local property tax agreement.

A spokesperson for Meta said the company has contributed to Texas’ economy for more than a decade.

“We’ve invested over $20 billion in the state across Fort Worth, Temple and El Paso. Those sites support roughly 2,500 full-time jobs and more than 6,400 skilled trade jobs at peak construction, and we’ve put over $7.7 million into local schools and nonprofits since 2018. At every site we pay the full cost of the energy, water and grid infrastructure our data centers require, so those costs aren’t passed on to the community,” spokesperson Francis Brennan said.

Few jobs promised

While Meta is only on the hook to create 50 jobs in El Paso, company officials insist they expect 300 full-time employees to work at the data center once it is operational.

Critics argued the low number of guaranteed jobs in many of the agreements mean companies have no obligation to exceed those benchmarks and could scale back in the future.

“Do data centers generate investment and jobs? Yes, but do they generate them to the level that the industry suggests? Absolutely not, and it’s also a heavily subsidized industry,” said Anthony Elmo, an analyst with economic development think tank Good Jobs First. “So we’re out there paying for these jobs and this investment with our tax dollars, and I think people need to do a better job of understanding if that’s useful and needed.”

The local agreements typically require that the jobs are high-paying, above the municipality’s median pay. The annual median wage in El Paso in May 2025 was $24.94 per hour, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In Fort Worth, Meta is only required to create and maintain 40 full-time jobs, but the company said the facility is currently “supporting over 200 operational positions.”

Microsoft signed an agreement in 2013 that requires 20 full-time employees be employed at its data center in San Antonio, and has so far seen the company receive $5.4 million in rebates, according to the city. Equinix signed an agreement with Dallas County in 2021 that requires 25 full-time jobs in exchange for about $910,000 in abated taxes over 10 years.

There’s already evidence that suggests some existing data centers are struggling to create jobs.

In July, Texas Comptroller officials testified in a legislative committee that only 20 data centers had been audited so far to determine compliance with the state’s sales tax exemption program. One in five of those data centers had fallen short of the eligibility requirement to create between 20 and 40 jobs. The Comptroller’s office would not identify which companies were in violation.

Data Center advocates often point to the construction jobs as justification for the economic incentives.

Samaniego said about 1,800 construction and trade workers, represented by 15 different labor unions, are on the ground working to construct Meta’s data center in El Paso. That number will increase to as high as 4,000 workers during peak construction, according to Meta. In Fort Worth, the company said it saw a peak of 1,200 trade workers employed at peak construction in the late 2010s.

Texas has added 18,700 construction jobs from May 2025 through May 2026 amid the boom in construction of data centers, the highest growth of any state, according to construction recruitment firm Amundson Group.

Dan Diorio, vice president of state policy with the Data Center Coalition, said it would be unwise to dismiss the value of construction work and trade jobs.

“When you have a strong, thriving market, those jobs turn into longer term jobs because those crews move from site to site, or they move from building to building on a campus-style development,” Diorio said. “So they have years of reliable, consistent work from the data center industry.”

But it’s not just jobs, it’s community investment, said Adam Michel, the director of tax policy studies at the Cato Institute, a D.C.-based think tank that advocates for conservative taxing principles. Spending by major corporations can increase property values around the area, growing the tax base beyond the data center campus. Cities and counties are willing to roll out the red carpet for companies in pursuit of that investment, and many went beyond just waving taxes in their agreements.

In its local contract with Meta, El Paso committed to spend $12.5 million for road work around the data center. In Garland, the city agreed in 2015 to build an electric substation and provide developer RagingWire Data Centers $1.5 million as an incentive for the company to install fiber optic infrastructure on the property. In Lancaster, the city agreed in 2024 to provide up to $1.5 million in reimbursements for infrastructure work needed by the data center developer.

Local officials defend tax breaks

Industry leaders and local officials who brokered these deals say it’s unfair to judge these tax agreements too harshly. In many cases, these data centers are still major tax contributors and they boost related jobs such as pipefitters, steamfitters, electricians and plumbers.

Samaniego said he is confident El Paso is gaining more than it’s losing.

“We don’t have the crystal ball to be able to say we wouldn’t have been able to get Meta without it,” Samaniego said. “But I do know you’ve got a company that’s developing, bringing people with vocational skills and electricians and all over the others. They’re paying more than most. They’re creating a supply chain. They’re giving us this presence worldwide.”

Over the life of the deal, Meta is expected to pay $417 million in city property taxes, or about $16.7 million per year, Robert Cortinas, chief financial officer for the city, told the El Paso Times in July. That’s more than three times the $5 million bill paid in 2025 by the city’s largest property taxpayer that year, El Paso Electric.

While the county did not have an estimate, Samaniego said he expects the county to collect about the same amount of tax revenue as the city.

But state Rep. Vincent Perez, D-El Paso, said that money El Paso will get from Meta illustrates what could have been.

“The fact that there’s that amount of tax revenue and they’re only paying 20% of their property taxes I think underscores the amount that was given away, which is four times larger than what they’re actually contributing to the community,” he said.

For counties, local agreements are the only way officials get any say in data center development decisions, because unlike cities, counties don’t have zoning authority.

“We have zero authority or control over where industry decides to land in unincorporated lands of counties,” said El Paso County Commissioner Jackie Butler to the House Committee on State Affairs in August, asking that local governments be given more tools to help regulate. “In counties like El Paso and other counties across the state that are mixed urban, rural and suburban, you could potentially have a very large, disruptive, dirty industry setting up shop right next to a subdivision, and we have no mechanism to control that.”

El Paso City Council members listen to public comments regarding the local tax agreement with Meta’s new data center development at a contentious meeting on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

El Paso constituents gather to protest the tax agreement with Meta for a new data center development at a contentious El Paso City Council Meeting on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 in El Paso.

In the North Texas city of Red Oak data centers are welcomed with open arms. The small town of roughly 20,000 people in Ellis County has two operating data center campuses — including one with Google — and five more planned. The city has two active abatement agreements with data center developers, according to the Comptroller’s database.

Mayor Mark Stanfill says the city is enjoying an economic boost. City revenue grew from $23 million in 2024 to $33 million 2026, a windfall Stanfill attributes to taxes paid by data centers.

“People have been asking us for years to build parks, fix roads, lower taxes — and data centers are how we get there,” Stanfill said. “Tax abatements are one tool we’ve used, and even with reduced property taxes for a period, what these companies still pay in partial property tax, franchise tax, permitting fees, and sales tax is a real windfall for the city. That’s money we can use to attract restaurants and retail that residents keep asking for.”

Stanfill said the negotiation process in 2019 with Google, which has had $2.8 million in city taxes abated to date, allowed officials to set “common-sense” rules that put limits on noise and light, and set construction and landscaping requirements. Google will get up to 85% of its property taxes abated through 2031 in exchange for creating 40 jobs and investing $300 million in the facility.

Another data center in Red Oak, called Compass, has a property tax rebate of at least 75% of its value from Ellis County. The company operates a massive, 2.6-million-square-foot campus on the edge of the city.

Andrew Mills, an instructor at Texas State Technical College poses for a portrait next to electrical training devices at the college campus in Red Oak on Sept. 10, 2026. In fall 2025, development company Compass Data centers announced it would donate a $12.6 million building to the college so it can be used as a data center jobs training program.

Douglas McCuen, an HVAC instructor at Texas State Technical College, teaches the school’s Data Center Pathways Program students electrical frameworks in Red Oak on Sept. 10, 2026.

Vince Dubos, a Data Center Pathways Program student at Texas State Technical College.

McCuen teaches a lecture at the school’s Data Center Pathways Program in Red Oak.

A TSTC student works on circuitry problems during a class at the campus in Red Oak on Sept. 10, 2026.

McCuen erases a diagram on the white board during a lecture.

Students learn the basics of electrical work and receive hands-on training at TSTC’s Data Center Pathway Program.

As local pushback to the data center buildout in Red Oak began to grow last year, the company began investing directly in the city.

In fall 2025, Compass announced it would donate a $12.6 million building on the edge of its Red Oak campus to Texas State Technical College so it can be used as a replica for a 12-week data center jobs training program. The program teaches students baseline skills in electrical, plumbing and HVAC, or heating, ventilation and air conditioning. Company officials say the program benefits the company and the city by training locals to work good-paying jobs inside the very facilities that are transforming the community.

Andrew Mills, an instructor with TSTC, said he’s been inspired by the dedication of students in his class who are seeking to improve their financial standing by landing a job in a local data center.

“My role has never been to convince someone to be the biggest fan of (data centers),” Mills said. “My whole goal is equipping people to better themselves. People just out of high school, or people who might be kind of stuck and want to better themselves, and we’ve seen a lot of that.”

Not everyone in Red Oak is convinced of the facilities’ benefits, however.

Benny Cowart, 70, has lived with his wife in the same house there for 35 years, which is now located next to the Compass data center campus.

Cowart said years of construction beginning in 2023 brought traffic, loud noise in the early morning hours and a near constant flow of white dust onto his property. Now instead of looking outside to see crops and grazing cattle, the view from his front door is a large data center and a power plant.

He and his wife want to move but potential buyers won’t offer him anything close to the appraised value, because no one wants to live near the data center, Cowart said.

It’s a slap in the face, he said, to learn that the county offered the data center a deal to cut its property taxes.

“I’m still paying taxes, and they’re the ones that screwed it up,” Cowart said of the data center development. “They don’t have to pay, they don’t hire anybody.”

Benny Cowart, a resident living next to a Compass data center, stands outside his home in Red Oak on Sept. 11, 2026.

Workers leave the Compass data center in Red Oak on Sept. 10, 2026. Benny Cowart can see this data center from his house. For decades his view was cattle and fields.

Legislative change

Heading into the 2027 legislative session beginning in January, state officials have withdrawn support of tax incentives for data centers. Outgoing Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick both expressed that they wanted to repeal the state sales tax exemption. Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa and Lt. Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin also said in their campaigns they would end the sales tax break.

Neither Hinojosa or Goodwin responded to questions for this story.

Less clear is the political appetite to eliminate local tax breaks, which have largely flown under the radar amid the legislative debate over the sales tax exemption.

“I think the focus on the state sales tax exemption is there because it’s a big number, it’s been calculated and it’s at the state level and easy to see,” said Michel, of the Cato Institute. “Unfortunately, a lot of these other pieces are not cataloged in a systematic way … so it’s sort of in the shadows.”

But on Day 1 of bill filing last week, lawmakers filed legislation proposing to get rid of both state and local tax incentives for data centers.

State Rep. Vincent Perez, D-El Paso, said he thinks the Democratic gains in the Legislature this November will lead to more legislation regulating data centers and a closer look at local incentives for the facilities.

Perez filed legislation last Monday that would block data centers from receiving property tax abatements, city or county cash grants, tax increment financing, enterprise zone benefits and money from the Texas Enterprise Fund. He also filed legislation that would require the details of all deals with data centers to be made public.

Perez said he crafted the legislation in response to Meta’s deal with El Paso, but he did not plan to file it until after Democrats took control of the state House.

“When you look at the amount of public money going into these things, people feel government isn’t looking out for them,” Perez said. “When you look at the structure of many of these agreements, it contributes to that mistrust.”

The Senate Finance Committee hears invited testimony on previously authorized tax breaks for data centers at the Texas Capitol on Monday, July 27, 2026.

State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, said he is eying changes to state law to improve reporting and address transparency, arguing “80% of the problem is just finding out what’s out there.”

When his office was contacted for this story, Bettencourt said his staff was only able to identify 10 local development agreements for data centers, adding he was unaware of many of the deals revealed by the Tribune’s reporting.

“The documentation and transparency of these agreements has been lacking,” Bettencourt said. “We’re going to be looking at trying to standardize all of this in a bill package.”

Diorio acknowledged that attitudes in the data industry are changing to favor far more transparency in all aspects of development. He also acknowledged that local incentives are not always the driving factor for developers seeking a construction site when compared to energy infrastructure access and the ability to develop quickly.

The industry, however, has continued to argue the state sales tax exemption should remain, comparing the data center industry to other capital-intensive industries that receive a sales tax break, like manufacturers.

Data Center advocates have said without losing economic incentives could result in sending billions of dollars of economic investment elsewhere.

Cars pass an electrical substation near the Compass data center in Red Oak on Sept. 10, 2026.

At a legislative hearing in August, state Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, asked a representative with QTS Data Centers, which operates facilities in Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio, about whether the company’s plans to expand in Texas would be affected by the loss of tax incentives.

Ryan Kuithe, a senior vice president with the company, said QTS would be undeterred.

“Power generation and understanding when we can get that power is far more important,” he said. “QTS is committed to investing in Texas.”

Methodology

The most commonly used statutes for the data center agreements are Texas Local Government Code Chapter 380 and 381. Under these agreements, cities and counties give companies grants that shave off what they owe in property taxes, as well as loans and other economic assistance, like infrastructure work. At least 32 active agreements were identified using those statutes, along with one that has since been terminated.

We found another dozen agreements signed by data centers developers under Chapter 312, which allows cities and counties to negotiate property tax abatements.

Chapter 312 abatements are limited to 10 years, while Chapters 380 and 381 agreements do not have to expire.

How we identified data center agreements

Reporters cross referenced data centers found in the Tribune’s database and centers tracked the state that receive sales and use tax exemptions against the comptroller’s database of all local economic development agreements.

Reporters independently verified each match to determine if the project was a data center by reading individual agreements, citing news reports and matching location data.

How we estimated values

Incentives in the agreements vary. We reviewed agreement amounts found in Chapter 380 and 381 records when they were filled out. We estimated the amounts of reduced property tax revenues in prior years by applying local tax rates to the differences between appraised and taxable values of the data center parcels. We obtained documents through public records requests and contacted local officials to verify payments and help project future abatements.

Disclosure: Google has been a major financial supporter of The Texas Tribune. El Paso Electric Company, Facebook, Meta, Microsoft and WhatsApp have been financial supporters within the past five years. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in our journalism. Find a complete list of them and more information about our financial and disclosure policies here.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.

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