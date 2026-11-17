A former Denton Police Department officer surrendered his peace license in November and admitted guilt in a criminal case that involved the mistreatment of a man experiencing homelessness.

Ronald Keith Foy, 52, was accepted into the Denton County district attorney’s pretrial diversion program.

This program allows “low-risk, first-time offenders” of nonviolent offenses an opportunity to have the cases dismissed and potentially expunged.

Participants must admit guilt to the offenses they are accused of — in Foy’s case, a Class A misdemeanor official oppression charge.

One of Foy’s pretrial diversion conditions was that he surrender his peace officer license, First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck confirmed Friday.

Foy’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The former officer will remain on pretrial diversion until next November. If he successfully complies with all conditions of his probation for the next year, his criminal case will be dismissed.

According to information presented in court, Foy was one of three night-shift officers with a pattern of questionable arrests and concerning behavior toward marginalized citizens.

The District Attorney’s Office in February 2025 expressed concerns to the Denton Police Department about some arrests made by Foy, William Timothy Hulslander and Joel Weinstein.

Affidavits Weinstein and Hulslander prepared for separate arrests did not reflect what was on their body-worn camera footage, the District Attorney’s Office reported.

Then-Police Chief Jessica Robledo directed Denton detectives to review 18 months of arrests made by the officers.

Detectives reported they found Hulslander and Foy misused pepper spray on a Black man who was experiencing homelessness.

Foy and Hulslander were both indicted on charges of official oppression. Hulslander was additionally indicted on a charge of tampering with a government record.

Weinstein was indicted on one charge of tampering with a government record.

According to statements at a court hearing, Weinstein declined a pretrial diversion offer that would have required him to surrender his peace license.

Weinstein went to trial in August, and a jury found him guilty as charged. He is barred from holding a peace officer license due to his felony status.

Hulslander’s case is ongoing. As of Friday, he is set to go to trial in February. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

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