John Dell loves vinyl. Specifically classic Latin vinyl.

"It kind of captured a moment in time of those bands and musicians and the culture and everything that was happening around the world, and it's the only capture of that," he said. Some of these records date back to the early days of vinyl recording in the late '40s. "A lot of it is not on Spotify or streaming, and a lot of the bands have been lost in history."

Dell grew up in Mexico, listening to old cumbia and salsa records. He now spends his free time scouring through vinyl bins all over Austin and travels to Latin America regularly to see what rare records he can score. His love of these records shaped his band Los Desechos' latest release, Cumbias Levantamuertos, which came out last year.

What sets this record apart from many modern records is the band's commitment to emulating the classic sound that influenced their music. Instead of using digital software designed to replicate instruments and recording equipment, the band chose to record everything using real instruments and equipment.

"From the inside, making the music, it's like a night and day difference, because there's a lot of letting go," Dell said. "There's a lot of exposure. There's a lot of ... not necessarily limitations, but working with what you have."

Dell and Los Desechos are part of a community trying to keep the "old school" way of making music alive at a time when the music industry is going in a very different direction.

AI in music

Digital music-making tools have been around for decades. Bedroom musicians now have a whole recording studio housed in their laptop.

The rise of artificial intelligence is simplifying the music-making process even further. AI is being used to write songs, mix and master recordings, create promotional material and more. Elite universities are even teaching students how to make music with the technology.

The ability to actually play music is no longer required to make and release music.

While AI is rapidly being adopted, some musicians are pushing back — by ditching digital tools altogether.

The analog way

Beto Martinez moved to Austin in the late '90s to play music. He has since become a key figure in the city, winning a Grammy in 2011 as a member of Grupo Fantasma. He has played with many bands in Austins "psychedelic cumbia" scene, including Brownout, Money Chicha, Caramelo Haze and more. Martinez also records local bands at Lechehouse Studios in Buda.

Martinez grew up listening to the same classic records as Dell. The magic of those old records is something he helps bands capture when they record at Lechehouse.

"These records that I love were made in this certain way. That's how I want to make records, too, even if I can't always afford or ever afford to go to Abbey Road or something like that," he said.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News A lot of the gear at Martinez's studio was cutting edge when it first hit the market, but hasn't been manufactured in decades.

Martinez has everything a band could need to record music that sounds and feels like a classic record. Most of this gear hasn't been manufactured in decades, making it expensive to buy, restore and house. For many musicians, the only way to access it is by booking studio time.

One of the tools that gets the most use at Lechehouse is the tape machine. Recording to tape is a common way to add that classic analog flavor to a song.

"[It's] what a lot of people just refer to overall as warmth," Martinez sad. "So, there's like a compression that happens there, and it's like a glue that kind of puts it together."

Lorianne Willett / KUT News An eight-track tape recorder and a Roland Space Echo get used regularly at Lechehouse.

Studios typically charge extra to record to tape, and some require musicians to bring their own tape reels. Artists must know their music inside and out because any mistake recording to tape means retracking the whole song from the start — which eats into already expensive studio time.

To mitigate some of the challenges posed by tape recordings and to keep studio time affordable, Martinez takes a hybrid approach. He reuses the same tape reel for every session. That means bits of old recordings get left on the tape and end up being heard on the new recordings.

"That's part of the beauty of it, too, is that we're reusing tape and sometimes it's doing its own thing where it's changing the quality a little bit because it's older tape," he said.

Once the band is happy with the tracks, Martinez loads them into his music-mixing software and edits the tracks digitally.

"If you can record your source material well, you can take it into this digital world and most people would be hard-pressed, I think, to hear the difference," he said. "But that also comes down to how you're using that stuff."

Music of the future

Martinez has found a sweet spot between the magic of analog and the convenience of digital. Artificial intelligence has not found its way into his workflow. Yet.

"I'm definitely not in the camp of like, 'I'm never gonna use AI,'" he said. "The more that I've read about it, the more I feel like it's something that I think eventually — to remain competitive or relevant — you're gonna have to use to some extent."

But the role of AI at Lechehouse won't be in the music-making process.

"What turns me off about it is this idea of using it as a creative tool to make it create music or melody or harmony," he said. "I just have an aversion to it, and I'm really not interested in that."

As younger generations of musicians and producers gravitate to the convenience of digital and AI music-making tools, Martinez's skills will become even more rare and valuable.

"There's always gonna be people going back to look at the classic stuff that they loved and they're gonna re-embrace it," he said.

When artists like John Dell and Los Desechos look to classic records for inspiration, Martinez and Lechehouse will be there to help them channel those influences and bring their music to life.

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