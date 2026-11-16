What’s behind a sharp increase in young children ingesting nicotine pouches

A recent study revealed the ingestion of oral nicotine pouches by young children have surged in recent years. Researchers found a 763% increase in the rate of reported nicotine pouch ingestion among children younger than six years old from 2020 to 2023.

KERA’s Sam Baker talks to Dr. Tyler Yates, a medical toxicology fellow at the North Texas Poison Center at Parkland Health and an emergency medicine physician at UT Southwestern Medical Center, talks about nicotine pouches and what accounts for the increase in child ingestions.

Dr. Yates: Similar to smoking combustible cigarettes or using a nicotine vaping device, this is a means of absorbing nicotine into the body. So, these are pouches that will just sit in the cheek and steadily over time nicotine is being absorbed from these pouches into the body.

Baker: It kind of sounds like chewing or smokeless tobacco, maybe even what used to be called snuff?

Dr. Yates: It is pretty similar. So, a difference is that this is nicotine that is more so extracted and purified. So, it is excluding some of the direct products that you get from tobacco, so minimizing some exposure to the tars. As a consequence of that, these tend to be pretty high in concentration of nicotine itself.

Baker: What accounts for that sudden jump?

Dr. Yates: One thing is that the products are becoming more readily available. So, the use of these products with nicotine users, it has been increasing a lot more in recent years. We’re also seeing a higher increase in the amount of nicotine in these products. So, if a child is getting into these, it does pose a greater risk than it previously did with lower doses.

Baker: How are they coming into contact with nicotine pouches?

Dr. Yates: It may be the case that the products aren’t being held in areas that are child safe. Ideally, these should be locked up in a medicine cabinet or somewhere that it’s out of reach of small children.

But it’s also important to keep in mind that the disposal of these used pouches also needs to be done thoughtfully. Even a used oral nicotine pouch still contains nicotine. These pouches can come in different flavors that can be appealing to young children. They can be menthol flavored, mint flavored. They can also have flavors that are sweet. So, the way that they are marketed, the way that they’re packaged and distributed may look similar to a child, like the packaging that they may see for candy products.

Baker: So, what are the dangers of nicotine consumption for young children?

Dr. Yates: They’re smaller, so it’s easier for them to get to a potentially dangerous dose of nicotine exposure, but they are also nicotine naive, meaning that they haven’t been exposed to nicotine before, and their body is just not equipped to be able to manage the metabolism of this nicotine.

If a child were to get into this product, it could have a lot of adverse effects, including some that are life-threatening. Gastrointestinal symptoms, nausea, vomiting, complaints of an upset stomach, but a more severe scenario of a child getting into a high enough quantity. This could be very serious effects such as seizures. It can be enough to make a child comatose or potentially could give a child paralysis, including respiratory paralysis. To the extent that the child stops breathing.

Baker: So, if this happens to your child, what do you do when the child ingests nicotine?

Dr. Yates: It is wise to call the North Texas Poison Center right away. We can be reached at 1-800-222-1222. And any of our available specialists are able to take the call for any sort of exposure that your child had.

Don’t wait for symptoms. Don’t for the development of vomiting. Don’t wait for somnolence. Don’t weigh procedures. Call the poison center right away to discuss the exposure. And our specialist will be able to walk you through whether or not your child needs to be brought into the hospital for evaluation by a doctor.

RESOURCES:

Nicotine Ingestions Among Young Children: 2010-2023

New Study Finds Sharp Increase in Nicotine Pouch Ingestions Among Young Children

What to Know About Nicotine Pouches and Cancer Risk

Nicotine Pouches

Nicotine pouches and youth: emerging patterns and potential cardiovascular risks

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