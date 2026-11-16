How you can go beachcombing in the West Texas desert

The Texas Standard is excited to share the Beachchombing Report from Jace Tunnell, Director of Community Engagement for the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. The series can also be found on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

When most people think of beachcombing, they picture sandy beaches, seashells, and waves rolling in from the Gulf. But this past week, I discovered you can go beachcombing hundreds of miles from the nearest ocean, right in the West Texas desert.

My wife, Kathryn, and I celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary by camping and hiking through Big Bend National Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park. Nothing says romance quite like hiking 60 miles through cactus-covered mountains, narrow canyons, and rocky desert landscapes!

What amazed me most was the incredible diversity of plants, rocks and wildlife. Heavy rains the previous week had transformed the desert into a blooming paradise. Cactus flowers were everywhere, thousands of butterflies fluttered around us, bees were busy pollinating, and we even encountered some impressive millipedes.

But the beachcomber in me was especially fascinated by something much older.

Millions of years ago, much of Big Bend was covered by a shallow sea. During the Cretaceous Period, sharks, clams and ancient oysters inhabited waters that stretched across portions of Texas.

Although I didn't find these fossils along our hikes, I saw fascinating examples in museums at both parks. Imagine finding shark teeth and seashells in the desert!

Interestingly, researchers from HRI's Center for Sportfish Science and Conservation were featured on Discovery Channel's Shark Week this past July, searching for fossilized shark teeth in the Texas desert.

Big Bend's geological history doesn't stop there. Dinosaurs once roamed this region, and later volcanic eruptions helped shape the rugged mountains and colorful rock formations we explored.

After hiking through ancient seabeds, volcanic landscapes and desert canyons, I realized that beachcombing isn't always about what washes ashore today. Sometimes it's about discovering what an ocean left behind millions of years ago.

And as for our anniversary celebration, Kathryn and I wouldn't have had it any other way!

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