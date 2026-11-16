Collection up for auction gives collectors rare opportunity for a piece of Texas history

Right now, there’s an opportunity to acquire some genuine articles of Texas history.

A set of documents signed by a few famous historical folks with familiar last names like Austin, Houston, and Crockett are available now through Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.

Hal Parkinson, a historical manuscript specialist for Heritage, joined Texas Standard to talk about the documents.

Right now, there’s an opportunity to acquire some genuine articles of Texas history.

A set of documents signed by a few famous historical folks with familiar last names like Austin, Houston, and Crockett are available now through Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.

Hal Parkinson, a historical manuscript specialist for Heritage, joined Texas Standard to talk about the documents.

This transcript has been edited lightly for clarity:

Texas Standard: What sort of price range do you think some of the winning bids might fall into when it’s all said and done?

Hal Parkinson: We’ve got a big range for this auction and there’s a big range for Texana generally. We have documents in this auction as low as $1,000. And some of those, that Stephen F. Austin letter and the Sam Houston letter, will be opening at $40,000 in this auction.

It really depends on the content of the letter, who’s signing it, what piece of history it’s giving you — that will really affect the value of the item.

How much of a difference does the content of a document make to its value and who puts a price tag on that sort of thing? I would imagine that would be really hard.

Oh, it’s very difficult. The content changes the value a huge amount.

So we have two Sam Houston items in this sale. One of them is a pay order that he signed, think kind of an old-timey check.

The other one is a letter that he wrote to his brother in the 1850s, talking about how he’s worried that President Franklin Pierce, who had just been elected, is going to push the United States towards disunionism. He saw the Civil War coming from a thousand miles away at that time.

That Sam Houston letter, we’re opening at $40,000. The signed pay order is opening at $1,500.

There is a big range and putting those values on it is very difficult. We have multiple specialists in our department. We look at things like past auction records, how similar things have sold and that’s how we start determining value for history, which is basically priceless.

Are there certain characters from Texas history that tend to attract the most attention at auction? I would imagine Sam Houston would be right up there at the top, or somebody else?

Absolutely. Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin are definitely some of the most popular figures in Texas history.

Really, when you think of people that are recognizable internationally, Texas history is such an interesting topic for so many people. Besides Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin, Davy Crockett, William B. Travis are characters who draw a lot of interest.

And then of course, anything cowboy-related. So that doesn’t have to be a specific famous person. But if they’re talking about being on the frontier or being a ranch hand, that kind of thing is going to draw a lot of attention.

Does this attract a lot of bidders from outside Texas, or is most of the interest going to be in state, do you think?

We definitely have our in-state buyers, our very dedicated Texas collectors. Texans, you know, were raised with this history. We love it. But we actually do see a lot of national and international interest as well.

A lot of Europeans are really fascinated by Texas history and the idea of the cowboy. A lot people all over the United States love reading about our history and our figures as well, so we really do see pretty broad range of collectors.

Do you have a particular favorite piece either in this collection or maybe something you’ve come across in the course of your work?

In this collection, we have a whaling journal, the journal of a sailor who was out whaling. And in 1836, the whaling ship actually went to Texas, and they wanted to join the Texian Navy during the revolution.

It’s a really wonderful piece, and there’s great passages about what they saw in Texas, how they wanted to support the revolution and how they thought that the Texans that they met were just the most upstanding people they’d encountered.

So it’s a really cool little thing. It’s like a ship’s log. So there’s a lot of entries about like where they’re sailing to, what their coordinates are, what the weather is like, whales that they captured.

The thing that makes this one kind of unique is that the person writing it was actually really narrative and described all of the things that they were seeing and people they were meeting all across the world, but also on the Texas coast during the revolution.

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