Luminaria returns to downtown San Antonio with expanded arts festival along Houston Street

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San Antonio's annual Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival is returning to downtown this weekend, bringing live music, visual art, dance, theater and illuminated installations to a new stretch of Houston Street.

The 18th annual festival takes place Saturday, Nov. 14, from 6 p.m. to midnight. This year's event will connect the Downtown West and Zona Cultural districts, with performances and exhibitions spread across several downtown venues, including the Alameda Theatre, San Pedro Creek Culture Park, the Texas Public Radio media center and the UT San Antonio Institute of Texan Cultures.

Organizers say more than 200 artists will participate, with more than 95% based in San Antonio. Admission is free.

Executive Director Yadhira Lozano says the new location offers an opportunity to bring together arts organizations, cultural institutions and downtown businesses while introducing visitors to parts of the city they might not otherwise explore.

"There's a lot of public art with the San Pedro Creek. The City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture put up quite a bit of significant and beautiful art that is already there," said Lozano. "So, we're putting a spotlight on this area. This was a really good option that we're exploring, and so far everyone's happy with it."

Luminaria has moved around San Antonio throughout its history. Founded in 2008 under former Mayor Phil Hardberger, the festival was initially designed as a nighttime celebration of the city's artists, inspired by similar arts festivals in Paris and Madrid.

It began around Alamo Plaza and nearby downtown streets before moving to Hemisfair Park, where it became a familiar setting for several years. The festival later expanded into other parts of downtown, including the River North area around the Tobin Center, the East Side and, most recently, St. Paul Square.

After spending the past two years at St. Paul Square, the festival is returning downtown, but to a different part of the city than its earlier editions.

This year's footprint is designed to encourage visitors to move between multiple cultural destinations.

Luminaria / Courtesy photo A performance at Luminaria from local group Urban 15

Luminaria / Courtesy photo A performance from local arts organization Urban 15 captured at a previous Luminaria

At the Alameda Theatre, audiences can see performances by URBAN-15's Carnaval de San Anto dance and drum ensemble, accompanied by laser artist Tim Walsh, who will project images onto the theater's exterior. The area will also host a public art parade and a sustainable fashion show by designer Agosto Cuellar, featuring clothing sourced from Goodwill.

The Texas Public Radio Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center will feature art from the Guillermo Nicolas collection, live painting by San Antonio artist Alex Rubio and a performance of Nathan Felix's Glory Gone Opera. The center will also host the Verso Frontera Literature Festival earlier in the day.

Luminaria / Courtesy photo San Antonio artist Alex Rubio featured at Luminaria

At the UT San Antonio Institute of Texan Cultures, visitors can explore the museum's exhibitions free of charge from 5 to 10 p.m. Programming includes Puro Conjunto: Border(less) Sound, an exhibition exploring the history and cultural influence of conjunto music, along with a DJ performance and an outdoor film projection.

Other installations and performances will be located at San Pedro Creek Culture Park, the Centro/Art Everywhere Project and Legacy Park, where artists will combine poetry, dance and music.

Luminaria / Courtesy photo A large-scale art installation at a previous Luminaria event. This year's Luminaria is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2026.

The main music stage features performances by Marcy Grace, Cirque Aria, House of Shyne, Yung Bambi, The Tiarras and Los Texmaniacs, who are scheduled to close the evening at 11 p.m.

Visitors can also make their way to nearby Main Plaza, where a market will be taking place and the projection artwork, The Saga, will illuminate the facade of San Fernando Cathedral at 9 p.m.

"Luminaria is for inspiration. So here, you know, let's leave the politics at home. Let's just unite under this imaginative space and imagine and fantasize. You know, and let your creative mind work. Let that other side of the brain work," said Lozano.

A new opportunity for audience participation this year is an art parade along Houston Street. Organizers are encouraging people to create art-inspired costumes and join the procession.

"This is an opportunity for all artists, right? We are not restricted by artistic genre, by ethnicity, by age, by degree, by your education level. None of that. This is the one place where everyone is welcome to participate," said Lozano.

Despite the expanded footprint and multiple venues, the festival remains free and open to the public. A separate ticketed VIP experience will be available at the Texas Public Radio media center.

Lozano says the goal is to make the festival accessible while showcasing the breadth of San Antonio's creative community.

"We need to keep thinking about strategic ways of collaborating and really boosting our image to the world because we want people to come and see how amazing we are, how beautiful we are, how unique our culture is, and this is one way to do that."

Luminaria / Courtesy photo Information for Luminaria 2026

Luminaria takes place Saturday, Nov. 14, from 6 p.m. to midnight along Houston Street in downtown San Antonio. More information, including a festival map and complete schedule, is available here.

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