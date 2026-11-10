Texas-born Donnie Dunagan, U.S. Marine and voice of Bambi, dies

San Antonio-born Donnie Dunagan, a U.S. Marine who was also a key piece of Disney history, has passed away.

Donnie Dunagan was a child actor who had starred in six other films, including "Son of Frankenstein," before landing a role in "Bambi," where he provided the voice of the young fawn. No one who has seen the film can forget Bambi calling out to his mother after she is shot and killed by hunters.

After "Bambi," Dunagan left Hollywood and hid his most famous work, in part because of his next role, in the U.S. Marines.

Dunagan visited the Story Corps booth in 2015 to share his story.

"I am a commander in Marine Corps boot camp," Dunagan remembered. "Hundreds of recruits I'm responsible for. ... I just thought to myself, I don't think I want all these young Marines to start calling me 'Major Bambi,' and I kept my mouth shut."

During his time in the service, Dunagan was awarded three Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star, and many other military honors. Later in life, he embraced his most famous role.

"I have some holes in my body that God didn't put there," Dunagan said. "I got shot through my left knee. Got an award or two for saving lives over time, but I think I could have been appointed as the aide de camp in the White House. It wouldn't make any difference. It's Bambi that's so dear to people, but I love it now when people realize this old jerk is still alive and was Bambi, and I wouldn't take anything for it, not a darn thing for it."

Donnie Dunagan retired with his wife, Dana, to San Angelo, Texas, and passed away last Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the age of 92.

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