Our Lady of the Lake University to launch football program in fall 2027

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Our Lady of the Lake University will launch its first football season in fall 2027, adding a new sport as the West Side university looks to expand enrollment and student engagement in San Antonio.

The move comes as OLLU faces significant enrollment challenges and a leadership transition. The university reported 1,550 students this fall, a nearly 12% decline from the previous year and a 44% drop since fall 2020. Brent Fields became interim president in October after Abel Chávez announced he would resign, effective Dec. 31.

The university's board of trustees approved the program, which will compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' Sooner Conference. OLLU plans to recruit 100 student-athletes for its inaugural team, drawing prospects from San Antonio, South Texas and beyond, according to a statement shared on the school's website.

"Football gives us an opportunity to meet students where their aspirations already exist and show them what is possible through an OLLU education," said Tom Norris, the university's executive director of strategic operations and athletics.

The university will spend the 2026-27 academic year establishing a coaching staff, recruiting players and preparing for the first season. OLLU is also evaluating potential home venues and community partnerships. Details about the coaching staff, schedule and home field will be announced as plans are finalized.

The football program's start-up costs will be fully funded by an unnamed donor, according to the university.

"Bringing football to Our Lady of the Lake University represents much more than adding another sport," said Interim President Brent Fields. "Athletics has a tremendous ability to build belonging and pride."

Football will become OLLU's 22nd athletic team. About 25% of the university's enrolled students currently participate in athletics. Earlier this school year, OLLU introduced women's flag football, the first university in San Antonio to do so, according to the announcement.

The university said the new program supports its broader enrollment goals by attracting students who want to continue playing football while pursuing a college degree.

Board Chairman Steve O'Donnell said the university's priority will be ensuring student-athletes receive the academic support they need.

"Our priority is to give those students the support they need to succeed in the classroom from their first semester through graduation," he said.

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