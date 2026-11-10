Man arrested for alleged homicide on MSC Seascape cruise in Galveston

Provided by Visit Galveston / Provided by Visit Galveston The MSC Seascape was the first ship to homeport at the Port of Galveston's new cruise terminal on Nov. 7, 2025.

Jason Leon Watford, 48, was taken into custody on murder charges for allegedly hitting and strangling a woman aboard an MSC Seascape cruise ship while in international waters on Sunday.

According to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Watford allegedly told investigators he and a woman began arguing while eating at a restaurant on the cruise ship Sunday evening. Following the argument, Watford said he returned to their room. The woman followed suit shortly after. Watford allegedly told investigators the verbal dispute continued, causing him to "snap."

Watford allegedly told investigators he hit the woman multiple times, causing her to bleed from her mouth. Watford then allegedly told investigators he wrapped his arm around the woman's neck from behind and applied pressure for around four to five minutes until he became exhausted.

Watford allegedly said that after releasing his grip, the woman lay motionless on the floor for about 10 minutes until a housekeeper knocked on his door to provide towels. According to the court documents, Watford said he didn't contact ship security or medical personnel.

Investigators report that a housekeeper knocked on the door of the room to provide towels at 9:02 p.m. on Sunday. The housekeeper reportedly observed what she believed to be blood on Watford's hands and pants as well as a motionless woman lying face down on the floor.

At around 9:15 p.m., investigators said Watford left the room wearing a different shirt and pants, then sat in the hallway outside his room scrolling on his phone. FBI personnel did an interview with Watford, who waived his Miranda rights and agreed to do a video- and audio-recorded interview.

The cruise ship, which was on its way to the western Caribbean, returned to Galveston around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The ship has since left the port and resumed its planned itinerary, according to an MSC Cruises spokesperson.

Watford made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Edison in Galveston Tuesday afternoon, where his court-appointed attorney, Javier Martinez, requested a probable cause hearing. If convicted, Watford faces up to life in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Watford is set to appear back at the federal courthouse in Galveston on Monday at 10 a.m. He is being held in custody pending his trial.

Martinez did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Editor's note: This story was updated on Nov. 10 to include details regarding Watford's court appearance.

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