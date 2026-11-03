Archdiocese of San Antonio to celebrate 100 years with Mass at Wolff Stadium Nov. 7

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The Archdiocese of San Antonio will host a free centennial celebration this Saturday, Nov. 7, at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Led by Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, this historic celebration will include a Mass and the announcement of a new Archdiocesan Pastoral Vision that will set priorities for the archdiocese and guide the church.

Everyone is welcome to attend the celebration.

In a statement on its website, the archdiocese says everyone is welcome, whether they attend Mass every Sunday, are returning after years away or arrive alone or as part of a church group.

The archdiocese advises making a reservation to ensure seating for everyone and to help anticipate the special activities and giveaways planned for younger guests.

Plan ahead

To have the best experience possible, the archdiocese asks guests to plan ahead.

You can find a complete guide to planning your trip on the Archdiocese of San Antonio's "Centennial Celebration: Know Before You Go" webpage. These guidelines reflect the Nelson W. Wolff Stadium's policies for every guest.

There you will find information about arriving and entering, what is allowed inside, food and drink, family considerations, accessibility, parking and directions, safety and first aid, conduct, weather and attire, photos and lost and found.

Centennial Celebration: Mass & Pastoral Vision Proclamation details

When: Saturday, Nov. 7

Time: Gates open at 3 p.m.; Mass begins at 4 p.m.

Where: Nelson W. Wolff Stadium, 5757 W. US Highway 90

Tickets: The event is free, but reservations are advised.

RSVP if you require specific accommodations, but all are encouraged to reserve seats.

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