Does using Spanish give candidates in Texas an edge with Hispanic voters?

EL PASO — Latino voters are poised to play a crucial role in the midterm elections. As candidates compete for their votes, does speaking Spanish on the campaign trail or in ads give them an edge?

Democratic candidate for governor of Texas Gina Hinojosa, who has roots in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, urges voters to turn out in Spanish and often repeats key points in Spanish especially while campaigning on the border in places like El Paso.

Governor Greg Abbott does not speak Spanish but often uses Spanish-language campaign commercials targeting Hispanic voters. The ads also feature his wife Cecilia, who is of Hispanic descent, speaking Spanish.

In the key race for Texas' 15th Congressional District, incumbent Monica De La Cruz and her Democratic opponent Bobby Pulido, the Tejano singer, both use Spanish on the campaign Trail.

Pulido's effort to flip the red seat blue includes performing in at least 75 quinceñeras belting out popular Tejano songs in Spanish.

Using Spanish in campaigns doesn't necessarily mean a candidate has an advantage at the ballot box.

In 2024, Pew Research found that 51% of Latinos prefer getting their news in English, while 24% prefer Spanish, and 23% stayed neutral. Spanish can help reach certain voters, but it doesn't mean there's an advantage.

The American Political Science Review found speaking Spanish signals closeness to Hispanic voters, yet it depends on how naturally it comes off.

At the same time, it appears to have a neutral effect on Non-Hispanic, white or "Anglo" voters according to the research.

Non-native speakers who use Spanish on the campaign trail may see benefits too.

"Language proficiency in Spanish indicates a significant investment of time and energy on the part of an Anglo candidate and highlights a Hispanic candidate's connection to their ethnic heritage."

Senate candidate James Talarico speaks some Spanish on the campaign trail and in ads. He has also used Spanish-language advertising to reach Latino communities. His campaign launched a Spanish-language TV ad during the World Cup.

Ken Paxton does not speak Spanish but often runs ads in Spanish.

The midterm elections with so many close races will be a crucial test of whether running ads and speaking Spanish on the campaign trail lead to more voter turnout and the support needed to claim victory on election day.

This is a collaboration between Factcheaudado and Puente News Collaborative, a bilingual nonprofit newsroom and funder dedicated to high-quality, fact-based news and information from the U.S.-Mexico border. KTEP News is a founding member of the Puente News Collaborative.

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