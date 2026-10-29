Do you know how to identify fake news and information this election season?

It's everywhere now. And you may think you can spot it as it's streamed to you on social media, broadcast on television and radio or when you read it on a website you thought was trustworthy.

But, do you know how to spot fake news?

Ahead of election day it's important voters are informed and have trustworthy information as they cast ballots. It's also crucial as the ballots are counted and winners announced to avoid falling for misinformation shared by mistake or disinformation created deliberately to create conflict and cast doubt on the results.

Tips to identify Trustworthy Sources

First, figure out where the information is coming from. Take just a few minutes to look up the reporter or person and read about their experience. The "About" tab on a web site is a good place to start.

If it's an election season ad ask "Am I hearing this from the candidate or their opponent?" Knowing where your information is coming from can reveal potential bias.

Second, when a claim is made, is it backed up? Check if there are cited sources. Transparency offers a clue that the authors or producers are genuine and hints at political honesty.

The type of references used can say a lot about the reliability of the claims. Look for credible news or research sources, make sure it's not a publication or web site that's unfamiliar, not local, and/or doesn't tell you who funds it or runs it.

Third, it's important to cross reference. Are there multiple trustworthy sources saying the same thing? What are the differences in messages that appear to feature similar themes or statements? Diversifying your sources will help you create a more objective and accurate viewpoint.

Lastly, if an article or website you're reading doesn't provide a way for you to reach out to the reporter, author or an editor, with questions, complaints or concerns, that's a big red flag for fake news.

You can further your skills in identifying fake news with guidance from the The Trust Project It's major source of information in this article and has helped more than three billion people "easily assess the integrity of news worldwide."

This story is published in partnership with Factcheaudado and Puente News Collaborative, a bilingual nonprofit newsroom and funder dedicated to high-quality, fact-based news and information from the U.S.-Mexico border. KTEP News is a founding member of the Puente News Collaborative.

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