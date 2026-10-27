Follow along as these Lakeway seniors head to the polls, even with cancer and broken bones

At 10:30 a.m., Angela Elkins is corralling residents at the Belmont Village senior living center in Lakeway into a van parked outside.

Elkins brought donuts to lure them in, but most of the seniors didn't need any convincing.

They're getting ready to cast early ballots for the Nov. 3 midterm election. There are hot races on the ballot, and everyone wants to make sure their voices are heard.

Kay Andrews, 85, said she'd "have to be dead" to miss an election. And though seniors are the group of Americans most likely to vote by mail, Andrews prefers doing it in person.

"I want to see the ballot going in the box," she said. "I want to see it all the way. I want to make sure everybody's vote counts."

About a dozen seniors climb into the van. Elkins loads a few walkers in the back and hops in the driver's seat.

Michael Minasi / KUT News Angela Elkins, activity programs director at Belmont Village Lakeway, gets residents onto the bus to head to the Lakeway Activity Center for early voting.

Betsy Frost, 91, takes a seat next to the window. She said she normally votes by mail, but this year she had trouble getting her ballot.

"I don't know if you're familiar with the Lakeway Post Office. Terrible," she said. "I was worried about it getting there in time."

Elkins and the crew of seniors arrive at the Lakeway Activity Center about 10 minutes later.

Some people are able to stay in the van and vote curbside. Everyone else shuffles into the polling place. There's a long line, but some of the younger voters let the folks from Belmont cut ahead.

"They made it easy for us — took us out of the line so we didn't have to keep moving our chairs up all the time," Judy Bogan said. "It was very easy, they were very accommodating."

Michael Minasi / KUT News Some of the residents, including Kay Andrews, were able to do curbside voting at the Lakeway Activity Center.

One by one, everyone finishes voting and climbs back in the van.

"We did it in an hour guys," Elkins said after everyone found a seat and got buckled in. The seniors let out claps and cheers.

"I did this with cancer and broken bones," Andrews said. "And I'm 85."

Andrews said she's voted in every election since she was 18. She said she doesn't see it as a big deal to continue the habit into her golden years.

"Even if you're old, you shouldn't be kept from having your wishes and be able to do what you'd like to do," she said. "We're here on earth to accomplish many things, and I'd like to continue accomplishing them."

Betsy Frost — the one beefing with the post office — said when she votes, she imagines her ballot is the one that decides an election. She knows it's rare, but it's not impossible: nearly 100 elections across the U.S. have been decided by one vote since 2018, according to Ballotpedia.

Frost says these days she also thinks about her kids and her grandkids when she's at the polls.

"My grandkids especially," Frost said. "I worry about what sort of world they're in."

A few minutes later, the seniors arrive back at Belmont Village. Elkins parks the van and helps everyone get out safely.

"I say elderly are my jam. Since I was five years old and taking care of my grandmother's neighbor Mrs. Sullivan and her cat, Oreo. I've been drawn to them ever since," Elkins said. "I know we're passionate about 18 [year olds] — get out and vote. I think we also need to make sure elderly are able to get out and make their voices heard."

Michael Minasi / KUT News Belmont Village residents celebrate after returning from early voting.

So if you still haven't gotten out to vote — think about these folks.

Early voting runs through Friday. Election Day is next Tuesday.

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