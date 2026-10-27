A weekend at F1: Our favorite photos from the paddock
The United States Grand Prix brought more than 400,000 spectators to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin over the weekend.
Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli went into the weekend with a chance to secure his maiden Formula 1 world drivers' champion title. Antonelli did his part, winning the race comfortably ahead of Scuderia Ferrari driver and second place finisher Charles Leclerc and Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, who finished third. The victory was Antonelli's ninth of the season, and he's the seventh different driver to win a Formula 1 race at COTA.
Antonelli's closest title rivals this year — his Mercedes teammate George Russell and Ferrari driver and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton — both did enough to stay in contention for this year's F1 drivers' championship for one more race. The fight heads to Mexico this weekend, where Antonelli needs a ninth place finish or better to become Formula 1's youngest-ever drivers' champion.
As is typical for the U.S. Grand Prix at COTA, many celebrities were in attendance, including chef Gordon Ramsay, former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson, Love Island winners Bryce Alakai and Trinity Tatum, U.S. Senator for Texas Ted Cruz, Apple CEO John Ternus, and Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who waved the checkered flag as Antonelli crossed the finish line on Sunday.
With reporting by KUT's Juan Diego Garcia
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