A weekend at F1: Our favorite photos from the paddock

The United States Grand Prix brought more than 400,000 spectators to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin over the weekend.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli went into the weekend with a chance to secure his maiden Formula 1 world drivers' champion title. Antonelli did his part, winning the race comfortably ahead of Scuderia Ferrari driver and second place finisher Charles Leclerc and Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, who finished third. The victory was Antonelli's ninth of the season, and he's the seventh different driver to win a Formula 1 race at COTA.

Antonelli's closest title rivals this year — his Mercedes teammate George Russell and Ferrari driver and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton — both did enough to stay in contention for this year's F1 drivers' championship for one more race. The fight heads to Mexico this weekend, where Antonelli needs a ninth place finish or better to become Formula 1's youngest-ever drivers' champion.

As is typical for the U.S. Grand Prix at COTA, many celebrities were in attendance, including chef Gordon Ramsay, former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson, Love Island winners Bryce Alakai and Trinity Tatum, U.S. Senator for Texas Ted Cruz, Apple CEO John Ternus, and Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who waved the checkered flag as Antonelli crossed the finish line on Sunday.

Joe Ferrara / KUT News Seen through a stairway cover, F1 Academy drivers race at the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday.

Joe Ferrara / KUT News Andrea Kimi Antonelli pumps his fist after winning the United States Grand Prix on Sunday.

Joe Ferrara / KUT News A trail of sparks fly from Franco Colapinto's car during the third practice session on Saturday.

Joe Ferrara / KUT News Oscar Sarabia watches the start of the race with 4-year-old son Andre.

Joe Ferrara / KUT News A Cadillac driver rounds turn 16 during the third practice session at the United States Grand Prix.

Joe Ferrara / KUT News Lewis Hamilton and performance coach Angela Cullen leave the Ferrari garage after the third practice session on Saturday.

Joe Ferrara / KUT News Tiago da Silva watches the third practice session from a giant lawn chair at the United States Grand Prix.

Joe Ferrara / KUT News Brenda Martinez poses for a picture at the Circuit of the Americas.

Joe Ferrara / KUT News Pirelli team members work on the Alpine tires after the second practice session.

Joe Ferrara / KUT News Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 20, pours a non-alcoholic drink over his head in celebration on the podium.

With reporting by KUT's Juan Diego Garcia

Copyright 2026 KUT News