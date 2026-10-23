New LGBTQ+ group picks up the torch after Waco Pride Network's demise

When Waco Pride Network announced in July that it was disbanding, the Waco LGBTQ+ community and its supporters immediately wondered: What's next?

A new organization called Out On The Brazos has stepped up to continue the work of providing community spaces and events, including a community picnic on Saturday.

The group's name comes from a fall pride event that dated back to 2016 and ultimately became a signature Waco Pride Network event. LGBTQ+ community members worried that the event would be canceled this year.

The new organization, which is still in its infancy, is calling its picnic "Out Near the Brazos." The event is set for 3-5 p.m Saturday at Hansma Peace Garden near Mountainview Park, featuring music, ice pops and snacks.

"It's a big family-friendly event," said Out On The Brazos secretary Alex Brock. "And then also there are people who aren't part of the community but they want to come and bring their kids because they also value the diversity in the city."

The new organization grew from a group chat made up of mostly Waco Pride Network volunteers and community members who wanted to ensure that LGBTQ+ efforts such as Waco Youth Pride Alliance and Queer Coffee continued uninterrupted.

"We have to continue some of these staple pieces that people have grown to count on, that they sometimes will schedule their days around," said Tracie Hill-Jones, president of the new group and former board member of Waco Pride Network.

The organization formed in July with a focus on fostering safe communities. Leaders hope the organization can build slowly and engage new members.

The Waco Youth Pride Alliance and parent group were essential to the Waco Pride Network's mission, Brock said.

They became even more crucial after Texas Senate Bill 12 in 2025 banned student pride organizations in public schools, she said.

"So much of it came out of making sure young people had a space to be themselves and feel a sense of belonging, and that parents who are finding ways to support their kids from other parents doing the same thing," Brock said.

The organization has about 300 followers on Instagram and has filed for nonprofit status.

Brock said that while many grieve the loss of Waco Pride Network, community members are excited to see the community gatherings continue.

As they work to build an organization from the ground up, Brock and Hill-Jones plan to focus on building reliable community relationships with local businesses, churches and community organizations.

"We want Waco to be a great place for queer people to live, and that takes us 'watering the grass,'" Brock said. "That takes us making Waco a great place for people to live."

Hill-Jones hopes that in time people will think of Out On The Brazos as "a staple of the community," they said. Hill-Jones' dream is that the group could provide a sense of belonging with its own community center some day.

This article first appeared on The Waco Bridge.

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