15,000 Texas voter registrations caught up in backlog after another state software error

A software error has caused another backlog in Texas' voter registration logs.

The glitch caused by "an extra address validation" affected Texans who updated their names and addresses on the state's government record portal, texas.gov , between Sept. 1 and last week, according to an email sent out by the Texas Secretary of State's office on Thursday.

The Texas Association of County Election Officials, or TACEO, initially estimated more than 5,200 voter registration applications across at least four counties: 3,000 in Bexar, 400 in Hays, 700 in Williamson and 1,100 in Travis.

Many of those updated records were still missing voters' new addresses, TACEO said in an email shared with The Texas Newsroom. As of Friday afternoon, those addresses are now showing up for Texas county election officials, according to an email from the Secretary of State's office.

Alicia Pierce, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State's office, said the agency sent 15,000 records back to counties.

The state's notice, which The Texas Newsroom obtained Friday, says not all Texas counties were affected. Pierce could not confirm which specific counties the software error impacted.

She added that the issue was discovered and has been resolved, and voters will still be able to cast a ballot.

"Our office has been working with counties, and they have now received the records in time to update the registrations ahead of the start of early voting," Pierce wrote in an email to The Texas Newsroom.

But county officials now have limited time to clear this up. Before early voting begins Monday morning, they must determine which registrations were submitted by the state's Oct. 5 deadline and add those to the Official List of Registered Voters.

This latest wrench in the system comes only days after Texas election officials said they cleared an earlier voter registration backlog. That issue, which was caused by an error prompted by a Texas Department of Public Safety software update, impacted more than 500,000 voter registrations submitted since October 2025.

"It's just shifting county resources away from preparation for early voting to now working through additional timely voter registration applications that we just now received," said Kristin Miles, the Bastrop County Elections Administrator and president of TACEO.

Bastrop County received notice of 70 affected records Thursday, Miles said. Although dozens were processed last night, she said 30 are incomplete because voters' updated addresses didn't come in through TEAM, the state's voter registration system. The county's waiting on a response from the Secretary of State's office on how to move forward, Miles said.

County officials have long aired their struggles with the TEAM system, which administrators say is prone to issues and causes delays in processing voter registrations.

Voters should receive registration certificates in the mail following name or address updates that confirm the changes. Any Texan who wants to verify whether changes to their voter registration was processed can check online by visiting votetexas.gov or contact their county voter registrar.

This story has been updated with comments from the Texas Secretary of State's office.

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