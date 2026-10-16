Activists celebrate end of ICE deportation flights at Dallas Love Field 

ICE deportation flights have been halted at Dallas Love Field Airport, an activist group announced this week.

A Love Field spokesperson confirmed to KERA News that the flights contracted with Signature Aviation ceased on Oct. 1.

Activists gathered at the Cathedral of Hope on Wednesday morning to celebrate the news; airplanes flying out of Love Field were heard soaring over the church as the group made the announcement.

“Since the second Trump administration began, ICE has felt like an inevitable force,” John Putnam, an activist with No Love For ICE Air, said. “What I hope this campaign shows is that people can legally and peacefully resist ICE and that people, not politicians and corporations, have the ability to make an impact.”

No Love For ICE Air has been monitoring ICE charter flights landing and departing at the Love Field Airport since March, sharing images and videos on social media they say show people who have been detained by federal immigration authorities.

“It feels like a modern day slave ship when you see somebody with their wrists, waist and ankles shackled being loaded, boarded onto these planes,” Putnam said.

The group said the last flight they documented was on Sept. 29 and have not seen any suspected ICE charter flights since. KERA reached out to Signature Aviation for this story and will update with any response. Now, activists ask that city officials push for stricter guidelines when it comes to how DHS and ICE uses public airports.

No Love for ICE Air activists believe these flights have been redirected to the Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport. The airport told KERA it does not have any approval or oversight regarding federal operations. A City of Fort Worth spokesperson also told KERA they do not have information regarding the flights at this time.

Fort Worth activist Lindsey James, with Revolutionary Front DFW, said ICE operations will not be tolerated by Fort Worth community members.

“Revolutionary Front and other organizations have built networks to protect our immigrant neighbors and will continue that work,” James said. “Our communities deserve dignity, safety, and solidarity, not complicity in these atrocities and abuses.”

In May, a group of 40 members of Congress – including Texas Reps. Jasmine Crockett, Julie Johnson and Joaquin Castro – signed a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration calling for transparency into deportation flights, “which have rapidly expanded under President Trump’s aggressive mass deportation agenda.”

No Love For ICE Air activists hope the end of operations at Love Field will bring hope to immigrant communities in the Dallas area, and emphasized that they will continue to rally against ICE operations within DFW.

“I don’t want this for Fort Worth. That wasn’t our intention,” Putnam said. “But to get this out of some of the hardest hit communities in the country is really valuable.”

Bianca Rodriguez-Mora is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Bianca at brodriguezmora@kera.org.

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