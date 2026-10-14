Opera San Antonio's 'Cinderella,' a comedic delight and 'a beautiful story of forgiveness'

Opera San Antonio opens their season this week with a bright and cheerful production of Gioachino Rossini's "La Cenerentola," a story that would be more familiar to English-speaking audiences as "Cinderella."

Unlike the Disney movie, there are no singing mice, no glass slipper, and no Fairy Godmother, but the basic plot is the same, about a young woman forced to work as a chamber maid in her own home by her wretched stepsisters.

Ultimately, the opera is "a beautiful story of forgiveness," according to Francesco Milioto, Music Director of Opera San Antonio.

Rossini's "Cinderella" also breaks the stereotype of unhappy endings in opera.

"I think it just makes this story timeless," Milioto said.

The opera will be sung in Italian by a cast that includes Grammy-winning baritone Will Liverman, with supertitles projected above the stage, sharing a simultaneous English translation. Even without understanding the language, your ears nevertheless delight in hearing the sung Italian.

"What makes Rossini so great is the way that he uses the Italian language," Milioto said. "So incredibly perfect, so beautifully rhythmic and together. It really is something that is unique to this style of music."

The colorful sets have a kind of Wes Anderson "dollhouse" look to them, said Milioto. And the opera is so full of comedic moments and mistaken identities, it's a perfect opportunity for audiences of all ages to enjoy.

"Cinderella" will be staged on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, with a repeat performance on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. A full orchestra accompanies the production, provided by The Orchestra San Antonio. Tickets are available at operasa.org and tobincenter.org.

To hear more from our interview with Francesco Milioto, and two live performances from the cast as heard on KPAC 88.3 FM, use the audio player at the top of this page.

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